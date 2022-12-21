On January 9, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m., Advancing the Science: The Latest in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research explores the impact of the Food and Drug Administration’s anticipated January 6 ruling on lecanemab. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland and Brookletts Place co-present the free event at Talbot County Senior Center, 4000 Brookletts Avenue, Easton, Md. 21601. To attend, register at bit.ly/ALZ1922 or call the 24/7 Helpline, 800.272.3900.

EASTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO