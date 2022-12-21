Read full article on original website
Britain Pub Shooting
Police officers stand on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Pope condemns use of 'food as a weapon' of war
Pope Francis on Sunday urged an end to the use of "food as a weapon" of war, noting the Ukraine conflict had put "entire peoples at risk of famine". "We know that every war causes hunger and exploits food as a weapon... (let us) starting with those who hold political responsibilities, commit ourselves to making food solely an instrument of peace," he said in his traditional Christmas message.
Sydney fog delays flights, halts ferries
Heavy fog has caused headaches for travellers on Boxing Day with flights into Sydney Airport delayed and the city's ferry services cancelled. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the fog to clear before the morning is out. A Sydney Airport spokeswoman confirmed some flights had been delayed on Monday morning but...
Canada Winter Weather
Brian Dickie, dressed as Santa Claus, rides his bike through the wintery streets of Carleton Place, Ontario, Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A major winter storm system continues to affect eastern Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 23
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic tap, the Commerce Department is expected to report consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.8% jump in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index likely climbed 4.7% year-on-year in November after increasing 5.0% in October. Personal income likely edged up 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.7% rise in October. The University of Michigan's final December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 59.1. The Commerce Department is also set to report a 0.6% fall in orders for durable goods in November. Orders for non-defence capital goods, excluding aircraft, likely remained unchanged in November, after increasing 0.6% in the previous month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to allow the use of approved Coherus Biosciences Inc's experimental treatment based on China-only trials for patients with an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. Canada's GDP data is set for release. The country's economy is expected to have remained unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September. Brazil's IBGE is set to release the country's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index for December. It is expected to post a 0.52% rise in the month to mid-December. Mexico's trade balance data and economic activity data are expected. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
King Charles invokes late Queen and faith in humanity in Christmas message
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles invoked his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, in his first Christmas message to the nation as monarch and spoke of his faith in humanity at a time of "great anxiety and hardship". Charles said he shares with his "whole heart" his mother's faith in God...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET
BEIJING, DEC 25 (REUTERS) - CHINA'S ZHEJIANG, A BIG INDUSTRIAL PROVINCE NEAR SHANGHAI, IS BATTLING AROUND A MILLION NEW DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS, A NUMBER EXPECTED TO DOUBLE IN THE DAYS AHEAD, THE PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT SAID ON SUNDAY. UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN. Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine. MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters)...
Expertai Says No Ordinary Shares Subscribed At Ends Auction On Unexercised Capital Hike Option Rights
* NO NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED AT END OF AUCTION ON UNEXERCISED CAPITAL HIKE OPTION RIGHTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom)
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
King Charles' first Christmas message as monarch
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles delivered his first Christmas message to the nation since becoming monarch in September after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father. I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family.
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
#saltlife: Turkish celebrity chef at centre of FIFA probe
Celebrity chef and social media meme Nusret Gokce -- better known as "Salt Bae" -- has turned his singular way of seasoning a steak into global fame and outsized wealth. The 39-year-old Turkish fitness fanatic first gained renown a decade ago with YouTube videos showing him pouring salt on a cut of meat down his bare arm with an overtly sexual pout.
Syrian Kurds protest against Paris attack
Hundreds of Syrian Kurds staged a protest in northern Syria on Sunday in response to a deadly attack targeting members of the ethnic community in Paris this week. A gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in Paris on Friday, killing three Kurds. The suspected...
