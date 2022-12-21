Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
My Eg Services Proposes To Distribute 84 Million Ordinary Shares In Agmo Holdings
* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE 84 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN AGMO HOLDINGS TO ENTITLED SHAREHOLDERS OF CO. * DISTRIBUTION IN 2 SEPARATE TRANCHES BY WAY OF A DIVIDEND-IN-SPECIE
kalkinemedia.com
Contango Ore Announces Private Placement Of Common Stock And Year-End Update
* CONTANGO ORE, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK AND YEAR-END UPDATE
kalkinemedia.com
Seeen Plc Says Fundraising Raises About £2.6 Mln
* SEEEN PLC - FUNDRAISING HAS RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £2.6 MILLION
kalkinemedia.com
BOD Of Lucky Games Proposes Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 30.75 Mln
* BOD OF LUCKY GAMES PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30.75 MILLION. * DIRECTED CASH ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF 46,732,522 SHARES TO NCTK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. * SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.658 PER SHARE. * TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO AMORTIZE PARTS OF...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE
kalkinemedia.com
Marker Therapeutics Inc Files For Offer And Sale Of Up To 25.8 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Lincoln Park Capital Fund - SEC Filing
* MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 25.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND - SEC FILING
kalkinemedia.com
Expertai Says No Ordinary Shares Subscribed At Ends Auction On Unexercised Capital Hike Option Rights
* NO NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED AT END OF AUCTION ON UNEXERCISED CAPITAL HIKE OPTION RIGHTS
kalkinemedia.com
Tokyo Rope Mfg Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 1.22% Of Shares Worth 300 Million Yen
* TOKYO ROPE MFG CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.22% OF SHARES WORTH 300 MILLION YEN
kalkinemedia.com
Opsens Announces Filing Of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
* OPSENS ANNOUNCES FILING OF PRELIMINARY BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS. * OPSENS INC -FILES TO OFFER UP TO $50 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES, SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS, DEBT SECURITIES WARRANTS AND UNITS, OR ANY COMBINATION THEREOF
kalkinemedia.com
Why EPC service provider Saunders’ 2022 developments are so important (ASX:SND)
2022 has been a very busy period for Saunders, with a number of significant multi-million-dollar contracts wins during the year. These contracts hold strategic importance, fuelling Australian industries’ development and boosting the company’s order book for 2023 and beyond. Some key Saunders’ achievements during 2022 in review.
kalkinemedia.com
Nice Footwear Deems Holding Stilosa's Offer Of Eur 12/Shr Fair
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD DEEMED FAIR THE HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 12/SHR IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER. * IT HAD DEEMED NOT FAIR HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 0.20 PER WARRANT IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER BID. * IT HAD ESTABLISHED AN EXTRAORDINARY PERIOD TO EXERCISE of WARRANTS BETWEEN...
kalkinemedia.com
Change Inc - Announcement On Capital And Business Alliance With Hope Inc And Underwriting Of Third-Party Allotment Of Its Shares
* CHANGE INC - ANNOUNCEMENT ON CAPITAL AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE WITH HOPE INC AND UNDERWRITING OF THIRD-PARTY ALLOTMENT OF ITS SHARES
kalkinemedia.com
Vaxcyte Files For Stock Shelf Of Up To 167,780 Shares Of Common Stock By Sutro Biopharma As A Selling Stockholder- SEC Filing
* VAXCYTE FILES FOR STOCK SHELF OF UP TO 167,780 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SUTRO BIOPHARMA AS A SELLING STOCKHOLDER- SEC FILING
kalkinemedia.com
Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP
kalkinemedia.com
Nigeria to restructure central bank's $53 bln loan to long-term debt
ABUJA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria will restructure a total of 23.7 trillion naira ($53 billion) short-term loan due to its central bank to 40-year debt at 9% interest, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a letter to parliament seeking approval for the transaction. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)
kalkinemedia.com
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Belgian December CPI +0.16% m/m, +10.35% y/y
23 Dec (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Index (base 2013=100) 128.21 127.92 127.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) +2.37% +0.23% +0.16% Yr/yr change (in pct) +12.27% +10.63% +10.35% Health index 127.92 127.44 127.89 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for travels abroad, air tickets, private rents, dairy products, heating oil and vegetables, while for fuels, electricity, fruit, natural gas, meat and alcoholic beverages, lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/ (Reporting by Elena Smirnova et Dina Kartit)
kalkinemedia.com
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
(Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for another two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and consumer demand will be lower.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX tech stocks that delivered double-digit returns this month
Kaddy has joined hands with a strategic investor to speed up the growth of its platform. Cipherpoint's fully owned subsidiary ExciteIT secured two services contracts in December 2022. Immersive employee well-being company Limeade has collaborated with Tyson Foods. Technology is one of the fastest-growing sectors across the globe. Australia has...
