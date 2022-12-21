Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Expertai Says No Ordinary Shares Subscribed At Ends Auction On Unexercised Capital Hike Option Rights
* NO NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED AT END OF AUCTION ON UNEXERCISED CAPITAL HIKE OPTION RIGHTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
(Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for another two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and consumer demand will be lower.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Inter Parfums, Marsh & McLennan, Treehouse Foods
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Inter Parfums, Marsh & McLennan and Treehouse Foods, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Inter Parfums Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $116 from $104 * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $47 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Atlassian Corp : Baird cuts target price to $190 from $210 * Avita Medical Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17.50 from $25 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : BTIG raises target price to $98 from $62 * B&G Foods Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $20 * Broadstone Net Lease Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $25 * Carmax Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $75 from $100 * Carmax Inc : RBC cuts target price to $60 from $72 * Compass Diversified Holdings : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $32 * Inter Parfums Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $116 from $104 * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with target price $157 * McCormick & Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $80 from $87 * Paychex Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $130 from $132 * Paychex Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $130 from $138 * Paychex Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $120 from $130 * Paychex Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $119 from $121 * Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Securities cuts target price to $50 from $54 * Tesla Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $175 from $250 * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $47 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
European Lithium, Sizzle Acquisition Announce Filing Of F-4 Registration Statement With SEC
* EUROPEAN LITHIUM AND SIZZLE ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCE FILING OF F-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH THE SEC. * EUROPEAN LITHIUM LTD - FILING IS IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION TO FORM CRITICAL METALS CORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-London stocks reverse course after strong U.S economic data
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 snapped a three-day run of gains on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower, after positive U.S. economic data fanned fears of continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments, Tenaz Energy
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments and Tenaz Energy, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * IAMGOLD Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$3.75 from C$2.50 * Loop Energy Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$2.5 from C$5 * Nano One Materials Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$6 from C$5 * Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to C$56 from C$51 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Vaxcyte Files For Stock Shelf Of Up To 167,780 Shares Of Common Stock By Sutro Biopharma As A Selling Stockholder- SEC Filing
* VAXCYTE FILES FOR STOCK SHELF OF UP TO 167,780 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SUTRO BIOPHARMA AS A SELLING STOCKHOLDER- SEC FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Nice Footwear Deems Holding Stilosa's Offer Of Eur 12/Shr Fair
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD DEEMED FAIR THE HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 12/SHR IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER. * IT HAD DEEMED NOT FAIR HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 0.20 PER WARRANT IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER BID. * IT HAD ESTABLISHED AN EXTRAORDINARY PERIOD TO EXERCISE of WARRANTS BETWEEN...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan MOF to slash treasury bills issuance to extend debt maturities
TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance will cut the issuance of short-term government bonds next fiscal year starting April to extend the average maturity, which was shortened due to the heavy issuance of such debt to support the pandemic-hit economy. The market issuance by periodic auctions will be brought to 190.3 trillion yen next fiscal, down by 8.3 trillion yen from this fiscal, on an initial budget basis, the MOF said on Friday. The monthly issuance of coupon-bearing bonds of all maturities will broadly remain the same as this fiscal year. The planned cuts will be used to slash the amount of short-term bond issuance, thereby strengthening a fragile structure in financing debt, officials said. That would bring the average maturity of JGBs to eight years and 1 month, longer than the average seven-years-and-nine-months maturity at present. The announcement was in line with a Reuters report on Thursday. Below are details of the MOF's JGB issuance plan for 2023/24: Maturity FY2023 issue FY2022 initial (trln yen) -------------------------------------------------------------- 40-year 4.2 - 30-year 10.8 - 20-year 14.4 - 10-year 32.4 - 5-year 30.0 - 2-year 34.8 +1.2 Infl-linked 1.0 +0.2 Liquidity* 12.0 - 1-yr TBs 42.0 - 6-mo TBs** 8.7 -9.7 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 190.3 -8.3 * In liquidity-enhancing auctions, the Ministry of Finance issues additional amounts of existing JGB issues to improve their market liquidity. ** The issuance of six-month bills will be managed flexibly and they will be issued as government discount bills in combination with the government's other short-term funding programme. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
kalkinemedia.com
Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could offer some clues to the Federal Reserve rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.98 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold...
kalkinemedia.com
Opsens Announces Filing Of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
* OPSENS ANNOUNCES FILING OF PRELIMINARY BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS. * OPSENS INC -FILES TO OFFER UP TO $50 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES, SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS, DEBT SECURITIES WARRANTS AND UNITS, OR ANY COMBINATION THEREOF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
kalkinemedia.com
Nigeria to restructure central bank's $53 bln loan to long-term debt
ABUJA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria will restructure a total of 23.7 trillion naira ($53 billion) short-term loan due to its central bank to 40-year debt at 9% interest, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a letter to parliament seeking approval for the transaction. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)
kalkinemedia.com
Seeen Plc Says Fundraising Raises About £2.6 Mln
* SEEEN PLC - FUNDRAISING HAS RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £2.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it’s still far higher than anyone wants to see. Also, growth in consumer spending weakened last month by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected. Markets are in a tricky spot where relatively solid economic data reduces the risk of a recession but also raises the threat of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
kalkinemedia.com
My Eg Services Proposes To Distribute 84 Million Ordinary Shares In Agmo Holdings
* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE 84 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN AGMO HOLDINGS TO ENTITLED SHAREHOLDERS OF CO. * DISTRIBUTION IN 2 SEPARATE TRANCHES BY WAY OF A DIVIDEND-IN-SPECIE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
kalkinemedia.com
Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BOD Of Lucky Games Proposes Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 30.75 Mln
* BOD OF LUCKY GAMES PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30.75 MILLION. * DIRECTED CASH ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF 46,732,522 SHARES TO NCTK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. * SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.658 PER SHARE. * TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO AMORTIZE PARTS OF...
Comments / 0