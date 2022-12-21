Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
NBC Connecticut
NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards
Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
NBC Connecticut
Watch Patriots Owner Welcome ‘Classy' Fan Who Endured Heckling in Viral Video
Last week, Jerry Edmond was at his very first NFL game, calmly putting up with heckling from another person in the stands. This week, the longtime New England Patriots fan got to meet one of the 32 NFL owners. Edmond, who's become something of a hero to Pats fans for...
NBC Connecticut
Jake Paul Signs Unspecified Contract With Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul is joining his hometown NFL team. The media personality and celebrity boxer joined Cleveland Browns executive vice president JW Johnson at the podium after signing a contract with the team on Friday. Paul also shared a video call between him and Johnson before their in-person meetup:. Neither Paul...
NBC Connecticut
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto, Giants Agree to Two-Year, $36M Contract
Report: Giants land Boras client, agree to deal with Conforto originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Carlos Correa saga will stick with the Giants for years, but in the aftermath this week, they never had any concern about their ability to land another Scott Boras client. Before Correa's new deal with the Mets was even finalized, they did.
Comments / 0