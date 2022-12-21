Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Former guerrilla leader Prachanda returns as Nepal PM
Nepal's president appointed former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal prime minister for the third time on Sunday, after his Maoist party cobbled together a coalition following elections last month. Dahal, better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda or "the fierce one", hid out for years in the jungle during...
kalkinemedia.com
Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed
Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military deployed to the streets of the capital Suva. AFP reporters witnessed a small number of military vehicles on patrol, a day after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced their mobilisation to maintain "law and order".
kalkinemedia.com
DR Congo ex-presidential adviser acquitted of graft
A court in the DR Congo's capital Kinshasa acquitted an ex-presidential adviser of corruption Friday, a defence lawyer said, closing a case that provoked uproar in the central African nation. In September, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Swiss newspaper Le Temps published an investigation into Vidiye Tshimanga,...
kalkinemedia.com
Luxembourg concern for resident facing execution in Iran
Luxembourg has expressed concern to Iran about one of its residents feared to have been detained and facing execution there, the government said on Friday. Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn called his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday to address the situation, the statement said. Luxembourg did not name the...
