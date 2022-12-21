ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK's Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he 'works in business'

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism on Saturday for seeming out of touch with ordinary people when he asked a homeless man at a charity whether he "worked in business" and wanted to get into the finance industry. Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one...
UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media

Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. The Financial Times (FT) and The Times newspapers cited the letter by UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch to US counterpart...
