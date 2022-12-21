1 killed, at least 2 children in critical condition after Fresno County car crash, CHP says
One woman has died and at least two children are in critical condition after a crash in Fresno County Wednesday. Officers say it happened on Clovis and Jefferson Avenues. That's between the cities of Fresno and Fowler. It is not known what led to the crash at this time, but officers said seven people were in one of the cars. It is not known how many total injuries there are being treated. Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
