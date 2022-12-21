Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
Hazardous Road Conditions Following Winter Storm
Roads around the region are treacherous as temperatures hover in the single digits and wind chills are well below zero. According to reports from emergency officials around the area main thoroughfares such as Interstate 24, Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway, and major highways are passable, with snow covering one lane in some spots. Interstate 24 in Trigg County has two lanes each direction that are passable, with one lane each direction mostly clear in Christian County.
KYTC District 1 Reports ‘A Routes’ 95 Percent Clear
According to spokesman Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews ramped down snow-fighting efforts around 4 PM Saturday — having battled 35 mile-per-hour winds, low temperatures and a minus-30 wind chill for most of the afternoon. All District 1 crews made a final pass, spreading salt where needed...
Cold Temperatures, Snow, And House Fires Impact Christian County
Bitter cold temperatures and slick roads have resulted in Christian County emergency officials warning residents to stay inside this weekend. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says he remains concerned about the bitter cold. Graham says one of the major problems has been fires. He says people need to...
Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid
Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Red Cross Thrice Contacted For Christian County Fires
A trio of house fires in Christian County late Thursday and early Friday morning has kept the Hopkinsville office of the American Red Cross busy this holiday weekend. And families are now in need, at the most critical time of the season. Kathy Hayes, a full-time volunteer with the organization,...
Hopkinsville Electric Customers To Experience Rolling Blackouts
Hopkinsville Electric System customers will experience temporary power outages as part of a rolling blackout to help ease the strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority power grid. HES General Manager Jeff Hurd says they are implementing their emergency plan to help ease the demand on the power grid. Hurd says...
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire
A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
Hopkinsville Electric Requesting Members Conserve Electricity During Cold
Although TVA has curtailed their request to conduct rolling blackouts to reduce electric power demand, the agency is still requesting Hopkinsville Electric customers reduce power usage. Hopkinsville Electric General Manager Jeff Hurd says customers can still implement a number of steps to help save power and preserve the electric grid.
Old Madisonville Road Home Destroyed In Fire (w/PHOTOS)
A home on Old Madisonville Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from Crofton and Westside fire departments arrived just after 6 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Two Injured In Christian County House Fire
A home was destroyed and two people were injured in a fire on Grapevine Road in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Department Chief Tim Terrell says the home was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed when they arrived just before 10 pm. The family was reportedly able to...
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
Burleys Bring Christmas Cheer To Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club
Members of Hopkinsville’s Kiwanis Club were treated to quite the surprise Thursday afternoon, when three young members of the Burley family — and their piano teacher, Beth Brockman — regaled them with Christmas carols, strokes from the 88 keys bringing holiday cheer. Annebelle, 11, Olive, 9, and...
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
Daniel Eugene Pope, 68, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 68-year-old Daniel Eugene Pope, of Cadiz, will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. A son, Daniel Eugene (Tania) Pope, Jr., of Aurora, Illinois;. A daughter, Shannen Lynn (Wayne) Pawlowski, of Cadiz;. Two sisters, Nancy (Alan) Amundsen,...
Donnie Ruby, 71 of Elkton
Funeral services for 71-year-old Donnie Ruby, of Elkton, will be Tuesday, December 27 at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
William ‘Petch’ Brown, 70, of Crofton
Funeral services for 70-year-old William “Petch” Brown, of Crofton, will be at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, December 28, at the West Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Old Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 o’clock Tuesday evening, December 27, and again Wednesday from 1...
John Scott, 78, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 78-year old John "Jack" Leroy Scott of Hopkinsville will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremation of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Susan Collins Scott. Sons: Gene...
