Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season. “Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen's arson charges amended after Lyon County deputies find more evidence, they say
LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County teen has had his arson charges amended from the third to the second degree after deputies found more evidence indicating a destructive fire was intentionally set, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, the 16-year-old was charged with...
westkentuckystar.com
Trafficking charges for Princeton man
A Princeton man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday. Princeton police searched a residence on East Green Street and seized three ounces of methamphetamine, twenty-three Neurontin pills, a quantity of marijuana, $498 in cash, and a loaded firearm. A detective arrested 56-year old Monty J. Lane on charges including...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after psychedelic mushroom grow operation found in Calloway County
HAZEL, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face charges after Calloway County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in Hazel on December 21. Authorites found a grow/drying operation for Psilocybin Mushrooms (potent hallucinogen and psychedelic) inside a home in Hazel, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Seized...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Patrolling For Stranded Motorists
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and his deputies are currently patrolling county roads for stranded motorists. Anyone stuck or who needs assistance should call the non-emergency line at (270) 522-8888. Like many who have advised, those who don’t need to travel, shouldn’t, as first responders continue to push and keep...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Threatening To Break Woman’s Neck
A Memphis, Tennessee man was charged with fleeing from police and assault after a report of a disturbance on South Kentucky Avenue in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 49-year-old Joseph Tidwell put a woman in a headlock and threatened to break her neck during an altercation. He then fled on foot when police started questioning him about the incident.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Trying To Use Phony Money
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly attempted to use counterfeit money at a Hopkinsville gas station Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Cortreveon Daniel tried to use two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items at the Max Fuel on Glass Avenue. He was arrested and charged with second-degree...
WSMV
Teens charged in connection to I-24 fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested two teenagers in connection to a Halloween night fatal shooting on Interstate 24. The two 17-year-olds from Clarksville were both charged with first-degree murder. They have not yet been identified. TBI says investigators determined the teens were involved in...
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
wnky.com
Man arrested following stabbing on Glen Lily Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a victim was stabbed in Bowling Green this morning. Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of stabbing on the 200 block of Glen Lily Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with...
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Charged With Attempted Forgery
Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages. A woman reportedly told police they wanted her to cash some checks for them in exchange for some money.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
wkdzradio.com
Daniel Eugene Pope, 68, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 68-year-old Daniel Eugene Pope, of Cadiz, will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. A son, Daniel Eugene (Tania) Pope, Jr., of Aurora, Illinois;. A daughter, Shannen Lynn (Wayne) Pawlowski, of Cadiz;. Two sisters, Nancy (Alan) Amundsen,...
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
2 Clarksville teens arrested for deadly Halloween shooting on I-24
Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on I-24 in Robertson County on Oct. 31.
Comments / 1