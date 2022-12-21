Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patientLavinia ThompsonChillicothe, MO
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment buildingCJ CoombsTrenton, MO
Related
kchi.com
GRM Networks Donate To Schools
GRM Networks recently presented donations to twenty-six schools in their service area in North Missouri and Southern Iowa. Two schools in the local area, Linn County R-I and Meadville Schools each received a donation of $500. GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey says “When we donate to our schools, it is...
kchi.com
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 5:37 pm, Report of a dog left out with no protection from extreme weather conditions near Vine and Herriman Streets…..Officer contacted the resident, who was advised of the problem. Numerous traffic stops,...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Tuesday
Seventy-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. 9:58 am, Officers patrolling the 400 block of Walnut St. saw a car that appeared to be broken down. The owner of the vehicle informed officers that the car had been tampered with. The investigation continues. 4:54 pm,...
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Sentenced On Federal Charges
A Chillicothe man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearms he stole from a local business. Twenty-seven-year-old Marcus R. Brown was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Monday, to nine years and four months in federal prison without parole. On March 11th, Brown pleaded...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Trash Route Holiday Changes
Chillicothe residents with a Monday Trash route will need to hang on to their trash one more day. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities changed the schedule due to the Christmas Holiday. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says they will also be closed on the Monday after New Year’s. If you have...
kchi.com
Two Area Residents Injured In Clay County Crash
A Crash in Clay County left two area residents injured Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:20 am on Interstate 35 when an Indiana resident was southbound and had slowed for a previous crash. A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Jeannie R Pettit of Gallatin was also southbound and ran into the other vehicle. Pettit and her passenger, 71-year-old Darlene E Rainey of Jamesport, had minor injuries and were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured. Everyone was wearing safety belts.
KCTV 5
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe left both drivers with moderate injuries. The crash happened Wednesday at about 10:50 am on LIV 224, at LIV 239. According to the report, 60-year-old Christine Anderson of Chillicothe was westbound on LIV 224 while a 17-year-old girl was northbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was on its side. Both drivers had moderate injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Bethany resident injured in Sunday morning crash
A Bethany resident received what the highway patrol called minor injuries in a single vehicle accident late Sunday morning. The patrol said 36 year old Edward Cates was to seek medical attention. He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 37 year old Anastasha Navarro of Maysville. She wasn’t hurt.
kchi.com
Search Warrant Served At Local Business
Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street. In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Holt Residents Hurt In Rollover Accident
A pair of Holt residents were left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. Troop A of the highway Patrol says 33-year-old Holt resident Jill D. Fisher was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent southbound on I-35 at mile marker 17.4 when she began to change lanes. Fisher didn’t see another vehicle in that lane and swerved to avoid a collision. That action however sent her vehicle off the roadway where it overturned.
kmmo.com
WINTER STORM WARNING ISSUED IN KMMO LISTENING AREA
A winter storm warning and wind chill warning have been issued in the KMMO listening area. The winter storm warning is in effect from 12 a.m. Thursday, December 22 to 12 a.m. Friday, December 23. The wind chill warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 24.
KOMU
Investigators list cause of deadly Salisbury fire as 'undetermined'
SALISBURY - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is continuing its investigation into a fire that killed two people last weekend in Salisbury. Maxwell Springer, 17, and his grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, were killed in the fire on Dec. 11, at 207 West Third Street. Missouri Department of Public Safety...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Woman Killed in Clay County Crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO – A two vehicle crash in Clay County killed both drivers Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 73-year old James Massa from Excelsior Estates crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street around 2:30 pm. Massa struck the vehicle drive by 88-year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. Both Massa and Kohler were pronounced dead at the scene.
KCTV 5
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
Comments / 0