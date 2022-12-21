Bode Miller and Morgan Beck’s 3-Year-Old Son Asher Suffers Seizure: ‘Scared Us Half to Death’

Courtesy of Morgan Beck/Instagram

Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck are hugging their little ones a bit tighter after son Asher suffered a febrile seizure.

“Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we are unfamiliar with,” Morgan, 35, shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 20. “Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time, we got to leave with our child.”

Courtesy of Morgan Beck/Instagram

According to the Mayo Clinic, a febrile seizure is a convulsion in a young, healthy child that’s caused by a fever. “Fortunately, febrile seizures are usually harmless, only last a few minutes, and typically don’t indicate a serious health problem,” the website explains.

The beach volleyball star went on to say that their son is “home and back to his normal self.” “I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need,” she continued in her Story, saying, “Time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for.”

The couple’s visit to the hospital brought up past trauma as they lost their daughter, Emeline “Emmy” Grier Miller, in a drowning accident in June 2018. Following the loss of their 19-month-old daughter, the Olympic skier and his wife became advocates for water safety in order to prevent other families from experiencing the unimaginable loss.

“Being a parent is inherently scary,” Bode said in April 2019. “You’re worried about your food or your screen time or whatever, but the number one thing that can take your child, where none of that stuff is relevant, is drowning.”

Four months after Emmy’s death, Morgan gave birth to son Easton Vaughn Rek in October 2018.

“[He’s helped us] so much,” she said during an April 2019 appearance on Today of how Easton helped the family heal. “Even though it’s not gonna fill that hole, it adds that much more love. And that is a blessing. And for the kids to be able to experience that love again and life after death, it’s a way to heal.”

The California native announced in November 2019 that she had given birth to twin sons, Asher and Axel Miller. The pair are also parents to 13-month-old daughter, Scarlett Olivia, and son Nash, 8. Bode is also father to Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from a previous relationship.