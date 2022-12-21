Read full article on original website
1995 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer With 31K Miles Up For Auction
As used, new, and collector vehicle prices continue to rise to new record levels with seemingly every passing month, we’re starting to see some models that weren’t really ever considered collectible rise in value, too. This includes vehicles like the Bronco II and Ford Ranger, as well as the Ford Explorer from years ago. For some, this phenomenon might seem a bit odd, but it looks as if it isn’t going away any time soon, since this low-mile 1995 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer was just listed for sale over at Bring a Trailer – the same site where rare and historically significant vehicles oftentimes sell for millions of dollars.
Ford Maverick, Bronco Sport Added To Ford Go In Brazil
After shuttering its manufacturing operations in Brazil nearly two years ago, Ford Brazil has undergone a major overhaul, expanding its existing Development and Technology Center as it works to become a regional engineering hub. The Development Center has since pivoted to exporting engineering services, as well as working on multiple global projects for the automaker, while also launching a dedicated graphene research team as well. The company also recently launched the new Ford Academy in Brazil for training purposes, and is preparing to completely revamp its lineup in 2023. Now, The Blue Oval has followed up these moves by expanding its Ford Go service to include the Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco Sport as well.
Ford Patent Filed For Echo Cancellation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an echo cancellation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 15th, 2021, published on December 22nd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0406284. The Ford Authority Take. In recent years, Ford has filed a number of patents for audio-based...
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Tremor: Real World Photos
Following its reveal in September, Ford Authority spotted a 2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Platinum Tremor finished in the new color dubbed Azure Gray. Then, in late November, we photographed a 2023 Ford F-250 King Ranch Tremor for the very first time, wearing Antimatter Blue paint. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another version of the all-new pickup equipped with the same off-road-oriented package – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Tremor, this time finished in Iconic Silver.
2024 Ford F-150 Lariat Spotted Testing
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Earlier this month, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 prototype for the very first time, and now, we’ve also photographed a 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat with the Sport Appearance Package out testing, too.
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Ford Intelligent Backup Power Questions Answered: Video
Back in February, FoMoCo outlined how, exactly, the new Ford Intelligent Backup Power feature would work with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System. Ford Intelligent Backup Power allows owners to store up to 131 kilowatt-hours of energy and retrieve up to 9.6 kilowatts of power when equipped with the F-150 Lightning’s extended range battery pack, powering a home that uses around 30 kWh of power per day for up to three days, or 10 days when paired with solar power. Now, Alex from the YouTube channel EV Buyer’s Guide – who previously performed a payload test with his F-150 Lightning and compared it to the Rivian R1T – has put together a video answering fan questions about this particular feature.
Ford Edge Production Will Extend Into Early 2024: Report
Back in June of 2020, Ford Authority reported that the next-generation Ford Edge had been canceled in a surprising move that was seemingly spurred by labor negotiations over the future of the Ford Oakville Assembly Plant, where the Lincoln Nautilus is also built. That report was seemingly confirmed back in January after Ford and the Canadian union Unifor came to an agreement that will see the Oakville plant retooled to produce EVs starting in 2025. However, though Ford Edge production was previously expected to end after the 2023 model year, AutoForecast Solutions is now reporting that the crossover will continue to be built into early 2024.
2023 Ford Escape PHEV In Vapor Blue: Live Photo Gallery
The Blue Oval only recently pulled the veil off the 2023 Ford Escape, debuting the crossover with a revamped trim lineup and a host of premium technologies. Ford Authority got up close and personal with a new Escape ST-Line Elite at the crossover’s reveal event, along with another new trim: the Ford Escape PHEV, which is now a standalone trim option as opposed to a simple powertrain offering.
Ford Stock Down Six Percent During Week Of December 19th – December 23rd, 2022
The value of Ford stock dropped during the December 19th, 2022 – December 23rd, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $11.36, which represented a six percent drop, or $0.76 per share dip in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.12. Ford Stock Values -...
2023 Ford Escape Among Most Reliable And Fuel Efficient SUVs
The 2023 Ford Escape debuted back in October, adding a fresh face and some new technology to the compact crossover. Since then, the 2023 Escape has been added to Consumer Reports‘ list of recommended vehicles thanks to its above average predicted reliability score of 3 out of 5, with a below average score for the 2020 model year, average for 2021, and above average for 2022. For the most recent model year, every single category ranked as above average except for body integrity. Now, the consumer organization continues to lavish the 2023 Ford Escape with praise as it has landed on the list of the most reliable and fuel-efficient SUVs on sale at the moment.
Ford Transit Hybrid Not Being Developed At This Time
Quite a few changes have taken place in the Ford Transit lineup over the past couple of years, chiefly among them, the introduction of the all-electric E-Transit and the off-road-focused, upfit-friendly Transit Trail. With The Blue Oval placing a major focus – and investing billions of dollars – on electrification, it would make sense for the automaker to offer a hybrid powertrain in its best-selling van, too, but a Ford Transit hybrid doesn’t seem to be in the cards, as Ray Eyles, Chief Program Engineer for Ford Transit North America, revealed in a recent Reddit Q&A session.
Ford Transit Discount Offers $1,000 Off For First Responders In December 2022
A Ford Transit discount offers $1,000 in Bonus Cash for qualifying first responders, reservists serving on Active Duty and members of the Delayed Entry/Enlistment program, retirees, veterans of an eligible military branch, as well as spouses and surviving spouses and other household members who are U.S. residents. This offer is only available in select markets, and is applicable toward either the purchase or lease of a 2021, 2022 or 2023 Ford Transit van.
Lincoln Nautilus Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent APR During December 2022
A Lincoln Nautilus incentive offers 5.9 percent APR financing for 72 months during the month of December 2022, applicable toward both the 2022 Nautilus and 2023 Nautilus. The aforementioned incentive appears to be available in all U.S. markets. Lincoln did not specify an expiration date for this offer, but it will likely continue at least through the end of the year.
All Eyes on Diesel’s Future: EPA Publishes Final Truck Engine Rule
As anticipated, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a final rule that has environmental advocates applauding but many truck and bus operators up in arms. Tuesday’s publishing of the 1,153-page final rule on further reducing oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty, on-highway engines is the first of three steps EPA said it is taking with its Clean Trucks Plan, which includes some buses. Coming are “Phase 3” greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for heavy-duty vehicles beginning in model year 2027 and proposed multipollutant standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles also beginning that same year.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
This Ford Edge Feature Shows Specific Design Forethought And Detailing
When it comes to clever and useful designs, sometimes small and simple is the best. The Ford Edge showcases this point to a ‘T’ with its unique umbrella tray. Located in the small space between the driver’s seat and the door, this tray is strategically placed to collect and drain moisture from an umbrella when entering a vehicle. In addition, this practical platform is directly attached to the exterior part of the seat railing, allowing it to create a useful barrier between fallen items and the abyss under the seat.
New Ford Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent Financing For Orders
The Blue Oval is offering several incentives toward the purchase of a new Ford vehicle this December 2022, including up to $1,000 off plus 3.9 percent financing for the Ford Explorer, as well as low-interest financing for the Ford Maverick. Additionally, the automaker is currently offering 3.9 percent APR financing toward a host of new vehicle retail orders across the board, incentivizing customers to lock in their orders for a new Ford within the next few weeks.
Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack In-Depth Breakdown: Video
The engineers behind the YouTube channel Munro Live have had a Ford F-150 Lightning on their dissection table for a while, tearing into the EV pickup’s systems to find out a little more about how it all functions. Sandy Munro, veteran automotive engineer, has been impressed with the vehicle’s frunk, along with its thermal system, its motors and suspension components. Now, in a new video, they’ve taken a closer look at the F-150 Lightning’s battery pack modules.
