As used, new, and collector vehicle prices continue to rise to new record levels with seemingly every passing month, we’re starting to see some models that weren’t really ever considered collectible rise in value, too. This includes vehicles like the Bronco II and Ford Ranger, as well as the Ford Explorer from years ago. For some, this phenomenon might seem a bit odd, but it looks as if it isn’t going away any time soon, since this low-mile 1995 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer was just listed for sale over at Bring a Trailer – the same site where rare and historically significant vehicles oftentimes sell for millions of dollars.

2 DAYS AGO