James L. “Jim” McIver
James L. “Jim” McIver, 93, of Buhler, Kansas, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community. He was born October 24, 1929, in Satanta, Kansas, the son of Oscar L. and Alice Marie (Harlow) McIver. He graduated from Langdon High School with the class of 1947.
Clara D. Wright
Clara D. "Claire" Wright, 76, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Cremation is planned and a full obituary will be placed later by Ott Funeral Home.
Sharon K Crissman
Sharon K. Crissman, 83, of St. John, KS passed away peacefully Dec. 20, 2022 at Stafford County Hospital, Stafford, KS. She was born on Sept. 19, 1939 in Great Bend, KS., the daughter of Even B. (Boots) Estes and Bertha M. Rose. She was a housewife, mother and grandmother and...
New Hutchinson City Manager to Begin in January
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson City Council announced the appointment of Kendal Francis as the new city manager when they approved his contract at the December 6 City Council meeting. Francis was chosen following a national search and highly competitive selection process. “We are excited that our extensive recruitment has...
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
Cosmosphere Announces New Board Member and 2023 Board Officers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Greg Fast, a local business owner and Hutchinson City Council member, will join Cosmosphere’s Governing Board in January as the City Representative. Fast started a lawn care business in Hutchinson twenty-five years ago and has been active in investing in Hutchinson’s downtown. A lifelong Hutchinson resident, Fast has served on several local nonprofit boards. Hutchinson voters elected him Southwest District Councilman in 2021.
USD 308 Begins Strategic & Facility Planning Process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Public Schools to undertake the development of a new strategic plan and comprehensive facility plan. USD 308 will be working with the Community Engagement Institute (CEI) at Wichita State University to facilitate the new strategic planning process. SJCF, an architecture firm based in Wichita, will be working with the district to assess all facilities and create a master facility plan for the future.
Hutchinson Police Department Activates Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. This includes any non-hit-and-run accident where no injuries, alcohol or drugs are involved, and where the vehicles involved can be moved. Drivers are instructed to exchange insurance information and to fill out an accident report available at most local convenience stores or online at www.hutchgov.com.
