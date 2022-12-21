ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

SUU DL Transfer Wyatt Dawe Commits to BYU

BYU added a familiar last name as SUU DL transfer Wyatt Dawe announced his commitment to BYU. Wyatt confirmed to me that he will enroll in school in January and join the team as a Preferred Walk-on. Wyatt is the younger brother of former BYU players Zac and Parker Dawe...
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
kslsports.com

Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
National football post

Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends

The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Weber State

BYU Basketball has its last game of non-conference play on Thursday night at the Marriott Center. The Big Sky’s Weber State Wildcats will be visiting. The BYU Cougars are now 9-5 overall and 6-1 at home after defeating Lindenwood on Tuesday. The final score of that game was 90-61.
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
luxury-houses.net

Architectural Masterpiece CASCADE in Park City Utah Conceptualized by World Renowned Designer Wallace Cunningham is Back on The Market for $29 Million

3853 E Rockport Ridge Road Home in Park City, Utah for Sale. 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, Park City, Utah is a piece of art aptly named Cascade sits privately on 5.61 view acres within Promontory and adjacent an additional 37.12 acre view corridor in Rockport Ranches to protect those amazing views of the Park City mountains. This Home in Park City offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, please contact Daimon Bushi (Phone: 435-200-4959) & Dash Longe (Phone: 435-631-9302) at Windermere RE Utah – Park City for full support and perfect service.
