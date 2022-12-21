Read full article on original website
vanquishthefoe.com
SUU DL Transfer Wyatt Dawe Commits to BYU
BYU added a familiar last name as SUU DL transfer Wyatt Dawe announced his commitment to BYU. Wyatt confirmed to me that he will enroll in school in January and join the team as a Preferred Walk-on. Wyatt is the younger brother of former BYU players Zac and Parker Dawe...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
kslsports.com
Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
BYU announces a new, independently run NIL collective. What it means for Cougar athletics
The Royal Blue will run independent of the school with the goals of attracting top talent to BYU and helping student-athletes “in family, faith, and life’s pursuits.”
Jaren Hall accepts invitation to Senior Bowl
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, the all-star game announced. What that means for BYU and the fifth-year junior.
In grand scheme of things, did New Mexico Bowl victory matter a lot, a little or not at all?
Finishing 8-5 with needed changes should prove a catalyst for Kalani Sitake in 2023 heading to Big 12, but did winning the New Mexico Bowl matter a lot or just a little?
What Utah State coach Blake Anderson said about the addition of Utah transfer Malone Mataele
Malone Mataele played four seasons at the University of Utah, but signed with Utah State on Wednesday and will use his final year of eligibility with the Utah State Aggies.
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, a man on two missions
The star BYU quarterback talks family, faith, football and how serving a Latter-day Saint mission has prepared him for making his next big decision.
After securing another Pac-12 title, Kyle Whittingham reflects on his 28 years on the hill
With the Utes winning back-to-back championship, many are wondering if Utah — particularly with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten in 2024 — is the new face of the Pac-12.
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Weber State
BYU Basketball has its last game of non-conference play on Thursday night at the Marriott Center. The Big Sky’s Weber State Wildcats will be visiting. The BYU Cougars are now 9-5 overall and 6-1 at home after defeating Lindenwood on Tuesday. The final score of that game was 90-61.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Finishes Early National Signing Day With A Top 25 Class
SALT LAKE CITY- Life is good for the Utes and it seems like there are no signs of that stopping anytime soon. Early National Signing Day for the 2023 class was a smashing success for Utah football who finished the day with a Top 25 class for the first time in program history.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UDOT, BYU and Provo hope to start realignment of University Ave. and Canyon this summer
The Utah Department of Transportation, Provo City and Brigham Young University held a joint public online hearing Tuesday to present and discuss an intersection change at University Ave and Canyon Road by the old Provo High School. The need for a design change has been a topic of discussion since...
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
Provo-Orem corridor home to one of nation’s biggest construction booms in 2022
The Provo-Orem corridor had the nation's largest construction job boosts in 2022, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
luxury-houses.net
Architectural Masterpiece CASCADE in Park City Utah Conceptualized by World Renowned Designer Wallace Cunningham is Back on The Market for $29 Million
3853 E Rockport Ridge Road Home in Park City, Utah for Sale. 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, Park City, Utah is a piece of art aptly named Cascade sits privately on 5.61 view acres within Promontory and adjacent an additional 37.12 acre view corridor in Rockport Ranches to protect those amazing views of the Park City mountains. This Home in Park City offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, please contact Daimon Bushi (Phone: 435-200-4959) & Dash Longe (Phone: 435-631-9302) at Windermere RE Utah – Park City for full support and perfect service.
