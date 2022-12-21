Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KTVB
Boise State football announces several staff changes
BOISE, Idaho — Since Early Signing Day, Boise State football and head coach Andy Avalos have announced a number of changes to the Broncos' coaching and support staff. After the transfer and high school prospects inked their futures with the blue and orange, Boise State got one more important signature. The Broncos announced defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson signed a new two-year, $875,000 deal that will make him the highest paid assistant coach in school history.
kslsports.com
Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
In grand scheme of things, did New Mexico Bowl victory matter a lot, a little or not at all?
Finishing 8-5 with needed changes should prove a catalyst for Kalani Sitake in 2023 heading to Big 12, but did winning the New Mexico Bowl matter a lot or just a little?
247Sports
The Royal Blue Collective is a game changer for BYU's NIL endeavors
The Royal Blue Collective is officially live and officially endorsed by BYU. This new collective, founded and operated by a group of BYU fans and alumni, is the official BYU collective that is designed to gather funds and facilitate opportunities for BYU's student athletes to capitalize on their names, images, and likenesses. At this point, The Royal Blue is the only collective that has been publicly endorsed by BYU as an official collective.
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
Post Register
Four notes about Boise State's haul on Early Signing Day
On Wednesday’s Early Signing Day, 22 prospects became Broncos, signing their letter of intent to play at Boise State. As it stands, 247Sports ranks BSU’s class No. 2 in the Mountain West behind just Colorado State, which signed five more players.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing
If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
Post Register
Some flights canceled at BOI, how to check your flight status
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - A rough start to the holiday weekend for some travelers. As of Friday morning, four departing flights have been canceled. Those include flights to Seattle, Denver, Portland, and San Jose. Two arriving flights, both from Seattle have been canceled. You can check the status of your...
Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the United States Are In Idaho
“Growth.” It’s a word that many people in the Boise area have grown to hate over the last few years. When you apply that word to our area, what sort of thoughts pop into your head?. If we had to take a guess we’re sure the words Californians,...
How to Find the 7 Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures in Idaho
If you live in Idaho, you know that it gets cold here. When it gets cold, you naturally want to pile on the layers and go play in the snow!. For many of our friends and neighbors, that means hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack or one of Idaho's other amazing ski areas. But for you? Maybe you're a little more like us. You're uncoordinated. Your ACL started to ache at the very thought of getting on skis. You might actually fracture something just by sliding your feet into snowboard boots.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Post Register
Idaho dairy industry faces challenges but also ‘incredible’ opportunities
BOISE — Idaho’s top agricultural commodity — dairy — faces a lot of challenges and headwinds, including a dramatically increased cost of production. But the Idaho and U.S. milk industry also has some tremendous opportunities.
Post Register
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today
BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Look! Boise Reacts to Warning Against Warming Up Your Car
Boise, Idaho. Idahoans are fine folks with a lot to say. We're unapologetically opinionated and proud to be so. This is never truer than when an entity, an authority, or a Joe Shmoe tells us how to run our lives or, our cars. On Dec. 22, an article shared by...
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
Comments / 0