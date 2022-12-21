The BYU Cougars have had more than a year to recruit under the banner of their impending membership in the Big 12 Conference next season. The 2023 Class the Cougars signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, was not as good as last year’s class, if you’re looking at 247Sports’ overall rankings. The 2023 class is ranked No. 74 overall with a No. 71 composite ranking.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO