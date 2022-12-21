Read full article on original website
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
vanquishthefoe.com
SUU DL Transfer Wyatt Dawe Commits to BYU
BYU added a familiar last name as SUU DL transfer Wyatt Dawe announced his commitment to BYU. Wyatt confirmed to me that he will enroll in school in January and join the team as a Preferred Walk-on. Wyatt is the younger brother of former BYU players Zac and Parker Dawe...
247Sports
The Royal Blue Collective is a game changer for BYU's NIL endeavors
The Royal Blue Collective is officially live and officially endorsed by BYU. This new collective, founded and operated by a group of BYU fans and alumni, is the official BYU collective that is designed to gather funds and facilitate opportunities for BYU's student athletes to capitalize on their names, images, and likenesses. At this point, The Royal Blue is the only collective that has been publicly endorsed by BYU as an official collective.
BYU announces a new, independently run NIL collective. What it means for Cougar athletics
The Royal Blue will run independent of the school with the goals of attracting top talent to BYU and helping student-athletes “in family, faith, and life’s pursuits.”
kslsports.com
Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
In grand scheme of things, did New Mexico Bowl victory matter a lot, a little or not at all?
Finishing 8-5 with needed changes should prove a catalyst for Kalani Sitake in 2023 heading to Big 12, but did winning the New Mexico Bowl matter a lot or just a little?
kslsports.com
Solomon Enis Zeroing In On Near-Perfect Collegiate Career Ending With Utes
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver Solomon Enis’ collegiate career is rapidly coming to an end and in perhaps the most perfect, “put a bow on it” way possible. On Signing Day in 2018, Enis was down to two schools, Utah where he ended up and Penn State where he was a legacy kid.
247Sports
UteZone Signing Day Profile: Levani Damuni
Former Stanford linebacker Levani Damuniwas the first transfer portal addition for Utah this cycle. A multi-year starter at Stanford, Damuni comes to Utah with a wealth of experience and the goal of helping Utah win their third Pac-12 championship in a row. On Wednesday, the program officially welcomed him to the University of Utah.
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
What James Franklin said about the Rose Bowl vs Utah part 2
James Franklin said he has a ton of respect for the Utah Football Program heading into the Rose Bowl.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Finishes Early National Signing Day With A Top 25 Class
SALT LAKE CITY- Life is good for the Utes and it seems like there are no signs of that stopping anytime soon. Early National Signing Day for the 2023 class was a smashing success for Utah football who finished the day with a Top 25 class for the first time in program history.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
KSLTV
3 temple sites in the Americas announced; renderings of 4 other temples released
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of three new temples in North and South America have been announced by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The renderings of four other temples have also been released. Three temples in the Americas announced. Santiago West...
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
