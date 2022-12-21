ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

SUU DL Transfer Wyatt Dawe Commits to BYU

BYU added a familiar last name as SUU DL transfer Wyatt Dawe announced his commitment to BYU. Wyatt confirmed to me that he will enroll in school in January and join the team as a Preferred Walk-on. Wyatt is the younger brother of former BYU players Zac and Parker Dawe...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

The Royal Blue Collective is a game changer for BYU's NIL endeavors

The Royal Blue Collective is officially live and officially endorsed by BYU. This new collective, founded and operated by a group of BYU fans and alumni, is the official BYU collective that is designed to gather funds and facilitate opportunities for BYU's student athletes to capitalize on their names, images, and likenesses. At this point, The Royal Blue is the only collective that has been publicly endorsed by BYU as an official collective.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

UteZone Signing Day Profile: Levani Damuni

Former Stanford linebacker Levani Damuniwas the first transfer portal addition for Utah this cycle. A multi-year starter at Stanford, Damuni comes to Utah with a wealth of experience and the goal of helping Utah win their third Pac-12 championship in a row. On Wednesday, the program officially welcomed him to the University of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
National football post

Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends

The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT

