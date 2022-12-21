The Royal Blue Collective is officially live and officially endorsed by BYU. This new collective, founded and operated by a group of BYU fans and alumni, is the official BYU collective that is designed to gather funds and facilitate opportunities for BYU's student athletes to capitalize on their names, images, and likenesses. At this point, The Royal Blue is the only collective that has been publicly endorsed by BYU as an official collective.

