As Henry David Thoreau wrote in his famous work of philosophy, Walden, "I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude." Lonely and alone, while often misused to convey the same meaning, have very different connotations. Lonely is an adjective and a feeling that someone can possess. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, lonely is defined as "sad at the thought that one is alone; having a feeling of solitariness." According to this definition, someone can be lonely while surrounded by other people. However, alone is defined as "being unaccompanied, by oneself. While someone can be alone and lonely, that is not always the case and is a common misconception about those who spend time alone.

3 DAYS AGO