A look at three key numbers related to Friday’s game in Paycom Center between New Orleans and Oklahoma City (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 50/51/92: CJ McCollum’s shooting percentages in the major categories over the last four games (field goals, three-pointers, free throws, respectively), an illustration of how the 10-year NBA veteran is breaking out in the second half of December. During a stretch that dates back to Dec. 15 at Utah, McCollum is 47/95 from the field, 20/39 from three-point range and 12/13 on foul shots, capped by his 40-point eruption Thursday in a 126-117 victory over San Antonio. McCollum has a total of eight games this season in which he’s dropped in 11 or more buckets from the floor, with half of those instances coming over the last eight days. Over his first 23 games of this season prior to his recent hot span, McCollum was shooting 40 percent from the field and 32 percent on treys, but in just four games, he’s increased his 2022-23 rates to 42 and 36. Keep in mind, his career percentages are 46 from the field and 38 beyond the arc. UPDATE: McCollum is listed as questionable to play on New Orleans' injury report from 12:30 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO