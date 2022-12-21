Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
NBA
Trail Blazers Look To End Their Road Trip Strong With A Trip To The Mile High City
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (17-15) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (19-11) Dec. 23, 2022 — Ball Arena — 6:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the third time of the regular season on Dec. 23 in Denver. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets by a...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Dealing With Another Injury Setback
Butler now dealing with a sprained ankle
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game
Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Kyrie Irving in Talks with Black-Owned Company to Create, Distribute Signature Sneakers
Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kyrie Irving was dropped by sneaker giant Nike earlier this month after he tweeted a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film that some considered anti-Semitic. Now, according to The Sports Rush, the NBA player and his agent have met with the...
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Thunder (12/23/2022)
A look at three key numbers related to Friday’s game in Paycom Center between New Orleans and Oklahoma City (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 50/51/92: CJ McCollum’s shooting percentages in the major categories over the last four games (field goals, three-pointers, free throws, respectively), an illustration of how the 10-year NBA veteran is breaking out in the second half of December. During a stretch that dates back to Dec. 15 at Utah, McCollum is 47/95 from the field, 20/39 from three-point range and 12/13 on foul shots, capped by his 40-point eruption Thursday in a 126-117 victory over San Antonio. McCollum has a total of eight games this season in which he’s dropped in 11 or more buckets from the floor, with half of those instances coming over the last eight days. Over his first 23 games of this season prior to his recent hot span, McCollum was shooting 40 percent from the field and 32 percent on treys, but in just four games, he’s increased his 2022-23 rates to 42 and 36. Keep in mind, his career percentages are 46 from the field and 38 beyond the arc. UPDATE: McCollum is listed as questionable to play on New Orleans' injury report from 12:30 p.m.
NBA
DeRozan's gamewinner sinks Knicks, Bulls win 118-117 on Christmas Eve Eve
You’re looking in Zach’s eyes, in Vooch’s eyes, and DeMar’s eyes—like poor Quentin Grimes was to DeRozan with six seconds and counting down Friday night in Madison Square Garden—and then you suddenly realize, in a variation of the old song, that uh oh, this could be the start of something big.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Thunder 125 (OT)
Pelicans (20-12), Thunder (14-19) Friday’s trip for a back-to-back in Oklahoma City was not for the faint of heart, a harrowing experience filled with peaks and valleys from a New Orleans perspective. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to pull off a late fourth-quarter comeback and outplay the Thunder slightly in overtime, sweeping a back-to-back against Western Conference foes. OKC needed to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit, but dominated a long stretch of the third and fourth quarters, looking in position to prevail, before New Orleans managed to get the game to an extra period in clutch time. Herb Jones was crucial with 11 fourth-quarter points, including a tying layup in the final seconds off a scoop assist by CJ McCollum.
NBA
Recap: Thunder Holds Off Blazers
Every competitive event is its own entity. There’s no copy and paste, yet on Wednesday, the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in nearly the exact same scenario as the first game of this home-home miniseries. Monday’s game was a 123-121 shootout victory for OKC, but just like many NBA playoff series over the course of time, the second game on Wednesday night took on a very different personality.
NBA
PODCAST » Turbulence And Christmas Traditions On The Brief Case
Greetings from Denver. Before wrapping up a six-game road trip and heading home to Portland (hopefully) Friday night, wanted to get in another edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below... On this, the lucky 13th edition, I discuss an underwhelming road trip, dropping both games...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Timberwolves 109
Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics through the third quarter with 15 points to give Boston an 88-86 lead. Jaylen Brown then took over the reins during the fourth to carry the C’s into the win column. Brown caught fire during the fourth, scoring 23 points on an impressive 8-for-14...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Pacers 117, Celtics 112
After trailing by 30 points Wednesday night, the Celtics sliced that deficit all the way down to five with 3:01 remaining in the game. The crowd was behind them, preparing to erupt after watching a miraculous comeback. That never happened, however, because Indiana’s top playmaker silenced everyone in the building....
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
NBA
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
NBA
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
NBA
Around the Globe: Jokic strengthening early MVP case
Nikola Jokic has a chance to accomplish something only three players in NBA history have done — win three consecutive MVP awards. Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68) and Larry Bird (1983-86). That’s the exclusive list the reigning back-to-back MVP has a chance to join if he can pull off the three-peat.
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Knicks (12.23.2022)
The Bulls (13-18) close out a four-game road trip this evening on the heels of winning two straight games. Chicago makes its only visit to Madison Square Garden, wrapping-up the season-series against the New York Knicks (18-14). Due to a twist in the NBA schedule, the Knicks set-up shop in the Windy City last week and went on to record back-to-back victories over Chicago at the United Center. It was the first time the Bulls had lost back-to-back games to New York since the 2018-19 season.
