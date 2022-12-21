Read full article on original website
columbusmonthly.com
See You in 2023, Columbus!
Columbus Weddings will be out of the office through Jan. 2, 2023, and will return with new content on Jan. 3. We at Columbus Weddings work hard all year to bring you the latest trends and inspiration to help you plan the wedding of your dreams. We're taking some time off, today through Jan. 2, 2023, to rest and prepare for a new year of wedding wonderful-ness. We'll have a new issue to share when we return; make sure you're a member of our Countdown Club so you can take advantage of a free subscription to the print edition.
columbusmonthly.com
Meet the Vendor: Worthington Jewelers
Tell us about yourselves—who are the faces behind Worthington Jewelers?. We are Bob and Theresa Capace, owners of Worthington Jewelers, and want you to feel at home when you walk into our store. We're family- and dog-friendly and offer a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere. Our team of non-commissioned jewelry consultants, designers, managers, gemologists and goldsmiths (also known as our extended family) work as a team to find the perfect jewelry to celebrate engagements, weddings, birthdays and other special occasions.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Local Bands/Musicians in Columbus
In the wide world of musical genres, everyone has a favorite style (or two, or three) which makes it difficult to narrow down something as broad as musicians and bands into a singular category. Still, we love to have our readers help recognize local music that they want to spotlight and for the fourth time in the past 10 years our readers have picked Mojoflo as the number one band in Columbus.
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Watershed Kitchen & Bar Lands at No. 9
Watershed Distillery elicited plenty of smiles when the nascent company first released its terrific gins in 2010. Seven years later, sister concept Watershed Kitchen & Bar gave us more reasons to grin when it began serving delicious meals in a lively, modern distillery setting that coheres with the restaurant’s stylish farm-to-table cuisine.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
Record-Herald
Interest in Christmas tree is through the roof
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Local community member Christi Stone and her family — Brad Norman, and two sons — have decorated their house for Christmas in a very unique way. Stone recently spoke with the Record-Herald about their jaw-dropping illusion that has the town talking. The special...
Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For thousands of years these earthen structures have dotted the rolling landscape of southern Ohio – massive circles, squares, mounds and more – designed and built by a sophisticated ancient culture. That culture and its creations are expected to receive worldwide recognition as soon...
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
chainstoreage.com
Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants
Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
614now.com
A familiar Columbus breakfast item was named one of the best in the country by ‘Food & Wine’
In late October, “Food & Wine” released an article titled “The Best Breakfast in Every State,” and a long-popular Columbus sandwich made their list. According to “Food & Wine,” Fox in the Snow’s Souffled Egg Sandwich is one of Ohio’s must-try breakfast items.
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
columbusmonthly.com
Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022
The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region. Central. BBR, Arena District. Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District. Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza &...
YAHOO!
Pastor: Vile nonsense about gay, trans people being normalized. Proud Boy visit a symptom
Rev. Neil Elliott is an Episcopal priest and biblical scholar. As Episcopal chaplain at the University of Minnesota, he and other ministry colleagues were recognized with the university Equity and Diversity Office’s Breaking the Silence Award in 2004. I share retired civil-rights attorney David R. Hoffman’s concern regarding the...
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
columbusunderground.com
19 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2022
Whether your day in the kitchen doesn’t go as planned, your present is to not spend the day in the kitchen, or you don’t celebrate the holiday, there’s food to be found on Christmas Day. From 24/7-365 standbys to fine-dining feasts, here’s what’s open around Central Ohio on Christmas Day 2022. (And if we missed any, add them in the comments below!)
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
