Read full article on original website
Related
Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
4 Fun, Easy Activities To Do When It’s Freezing In Minnesota
It is time to embrace MinneSNOWta and have some fun with the snow and cold temps. My kids seem to embrace this time of year better than I do...so I decided to channel my inner child and share a few "snow and cold" ideas that you can do outside when the temperature dips below freezing.
So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?
If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
The next few days might be a good time to check out these most popular Netflix shows if you haven't seen them already. The list of the most popular Netflix show in each state for 2022 has been released. If you're looking for a good show to watch, I've got the most popular in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin to check out.
15 of the Absolute Worst Secret Santa Gift Ideas in Minnesota
Have you ever had a Secret Santa that gave you the absolute best gifts? If so, you are lucky, because there are a bunch of Secret Santas out there that seem to be shopping from the "Do Not Buy" list. 15 of the Absolute Worst Secret Santa Gift Ideas in...
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?
I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam
Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
IA TV Sports Reporter Mad He Has to Cover Morning Weather (WATCH)
A sports reporter from Iowa is going viral this morning after all but losing it on-air during a morning show. The video has gone SO viral, already, that he has had companies making shirts with phrases that he said on air. Mark Woodley, who works for KWWL in Iowa, was...
One Illinois City Just Became The Most Unlikely Elote Capital of America
Despite the 10,000,000+ acres of corn in Illinois, there are a ton of different foods and cultures. Outside of Chicago, there are plenty of mid-sized cities with beautiful parks, rich histories, and friendly locals. But now, it seems that one of them has gained a new claim to fame: and it's all because of Elote.
The Ultimate Minnesota Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars [Recipe]
There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both. Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Abandoned Neighborhood Found on One of Ohio’s Remote Lake Erie Islands
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. North Bass Island, Ohio is located in the middle of Lake Erie and was established around 1864 when a post office began operations. The island was used primarily as a vineyard.
Whiteout Conditions Likely in SE Minnesota Through Friday Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The blizzard warning is still on. Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate across southeastern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM on Saturday. The National Weather Service says to expect sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph. With the recent addition of 2 to 4 inches of fluffy snow, forecasters are warning of the likelihood of whiteout conditions, especially in open areas.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds For This Illinois Winter
There's a big snowstorm headed for the midwest, and everyone is scrambling to get the supplies they'll need to take care of their home, and the rest of this winter won't be without snow and ice either. This winter should bring us above-average precipitation, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and...
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
Salvation Army Receives Special Gift
UNDATED (WJON News) - The Salvation Army got a very unique gift in one of their kettles this season. An anonymous donor dropped a wedding ring from a woman who passed over 50 years ago into a kettle in North Dakota. The included note reads the ring belonged to a...
Does Warming Up Your Car Do More Harm Than Good in Minnesota?
You see it often this time of year in Minnesota: people waiting for their cars to warm up before driving them. But can warming up your vehicle before driving it actually damage the engine?. Minnesotans Have Warmed Up Their Vehicles In the Winter For Years. Warming up a vehicle before...
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0