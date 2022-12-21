ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Tony Dungy on young Bill Belichick, meeting Peyton Manning, nearly joining Giants

NBC NFL analyst and former Buccaneers and Colts coach Tony Dungy, who won Super Bowl XLI with Peyton Manning while at Indianapolis, takes a timeout for some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby.  Q: Explain what being the second African-American head coach in the Hall of Fame means to you.  A: I knew the story of Fritz Pollard, and not a whole lot of people do, and I knew there was a long time period in between. I knew I shouldn’t have been the first modern-era African-American head coach, but I felt like I was representing a lot of other guys who...

