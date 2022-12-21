FORTUNA, Humboldt County -- Some communities damaged in Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Humboldt County coast are looking at a challenging road to recovery.Crews have been working around the clock to repair the Fernbridge, the main route in and out of the town of Ferndale closest to Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. While the bridge was expected to open as soon as Wednesday evening, other communities damaged in the quake will take much longer to fix.Pull up anything on Google maps in the Eureka area and it will say that accessibility may be affected by the Ferndale Earthquake. In communities...

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO