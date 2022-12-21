Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake stopped sale of Rio Dell home, now unsafe and red-tagged
RIO DELL, Calif. - A couple from Rio Dell was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday morning, causing the house to become unsafe and uninhabitable. Shane and Jacqui McIntosh, who are both in their twenties, moved into their home on...
kymkemp.com
Community Christmas Event Planned for Rio Dell After Tuesday’s Earthquake Leaves Widespread Damage
Eel River Valley residents impacted by the December 20 earthquake are invited to a community Christmas gathering at the Rio Dell Fire Hall on Friday, December 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. The Christmas gathering will include a Toys for Tots distribution for local children, a visit with Santa...
kymkemp.com
Recovery Information from the Rio Dell Police Department
Press release from the City of Rio Dell’s Police Department:. The following information is being provided on behalf of the City of Rio Dell’s Police Department regarding earthquake response and recovery information:. WELFARE CHECKS. If requesting welfare checks for individuals who reside outside of the city limits of...
kymkemp.com
Free Hot Meals From Local Food Trucks for Those Affected by Tuesday’s Earthquake
Free hot meals are available Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) in the Eel River Valley thanks to World Central Kitchen. Local food trucks will be parked at Monument Middle School at 95 Center St., Rio Dell during the listed hours. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment...
kymkemp.com
New Fire at Residence in Rio Dell
In Rio Dell, a town hard hit by yesterday’s earthquake, a home in the 700 block of Ireland Street has caught fire. Multiple agencies have requested to respond–Loleta, Carlotta, Ferndale, and Fortuna are sending water tenders and there is a request for Ferndale to send their Type 1 engine to assist.
Quake-damaged communities face daunting recovery following Humboldt County shaker
FORTUNA, Humboldt County -- Some communities damaged in Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Humboldt County coast are looking at a challenging road to recovery.Crews have been working around the clock to repair the Fernbridge, the main route in and out of the town of Ferndale closest to Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. While the bridge was expected to open as soon as Wednesday evening, other communities damaged in the quake will take much longer to fix.Pull up anything on Google maps in the Eureka area and it will say that accessibility may be affected by the Ferndale Earthquake. In communities...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs
The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
kymkemp.com
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Following the 6.4 Earthquake, Rio Dell Residents Try to Put the Pieces Back Together With Help from Emergency Responders
The day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County in the early morning hours, emergency responders descended on the small city of Rio Dell, whose residents felt the brunt of the violent temblor. By this afternoon, roughly 65 percent of the city’s homes had been inspected and 26 had...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Snake Saved But Dogs Perish in House Fire Off Glendale Road Last Night, Arcata Fire Says
On 12/20/2022 at 5:04 P.M. Arcata Fire District units were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire on the 100 Block of Timmons Lane, in the Essex area of Arcata. The residents had returned to their home and found it full of smoke with fire spreading in the living room area. One of the occupants entered the home in an attempt to rescue family pets, suffering minor smoke inhalation while doing so. The occupant denied needing any medical treatment at scene.
kymkemp.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
kymkemp.com
An Estimated 4.2 Quake Made Christmas Eve More Exciting.
This is the largest quake we remember since the 6.4 on Tuesday!. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Felt it in East Eureka. Very mild, yet ominous without doubt. Always the (pun intended) underlying threat of more to come!
kymkemp.com
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
North Coast Journal
Local Commercial Crab Season Opener is Set
Get the butter ready, the crab is coming. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today that the Dungeness commercial season opener for Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties is now set for Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period that will begin at 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 28.
kymkemp.com
‘Arriving Safely is the Gift That is Always in Style’
The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants travelers to get to their destinations safely. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
sanjoseinside.com
Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate
That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
'Lost Coast' residents take stock of damage following 6.4 Humboldt County earthquake
FERNDALE, Humboldt County -- Humboldt County residents spent the day assessing the damage to their homes and businesses after yet another earthquake in a region where quakes are common. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast near Ferndale came exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck about 12 miles away. "The displays, all of the sunglasses are broken," said Carolyn Knowles as she checked in on a friend's boutique on Ferndale's Main Street. In the picturesque town on the edge of the Lost Coast, the quake wasn't far away, but for such a strong shake the effects were...
Homes in Humboldt County considered unsafe following quake
Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Humboldt County following Tuesday’s strong earthquake that caused two deaths, dozens of injuries and left homes in disrepair.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. - A powerful earthquake that rocked Humboldt County early Tuesday, left two people dead and several others injured. A highway buckled, and a bridge was damaged. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged. This was just some of the...
Comments / 0