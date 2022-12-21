New findings revealed that the highest mortality rates for prostate cancer among White male patients were found in the Western United States—including California—despite low incidence rates, according to a new study published by Schafer et al in European Urology. However, when compared with White male patients, Black male patients had approximately 70% to 110% higher incidence and mortality rates for prostate cancer overall across the United States. The new study also showed persistent sociodemographic disparities and unfavorable trends in incidence or mortality for all four major genitourinary cancers (bladder, kidney, prostate, and testicular) for male and female patients across the United States.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO