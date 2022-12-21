Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why WWE Removed D-Von Dudley From ECW Reunion Event
D-Von Dudley was nearly fired by WWE recently due to a recent booking that the company did not want him to be a part of. During his WWE Hall of Fame career, D-Von Dudley was part of the legendary tag team known as The Dudley Boyz. Together, D-Von and his “brother” Bubba Ray Dudley had a career that led to many people considering them as one of the best tag teams of all time.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite (Holiday Bash) 12/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Jamie Hayter facing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title in the main event, plus the Best Of 7 Series between Death Triangle and The Elite continued. This will be a condensed review. That means I’m not going to be doing detailed recaps...
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
tjrwrestling.net
Athena Reveals WWE Hall Of Famer Helped Her Perfect The O-Face
AEW star Athena has given props to a WWE Hall of Famer who gave her the motivation and confidence to take her O-Face finisher to the next level. Athena recently claimed the first gold of her time in AEW when she defeated Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. The former Ember Moon has shown off a more aggressive side in recent weeks in the ring but one thing has remained the same from her time in NXT to the WWE main roster, to now and that is Athena’s impressive O-Face finishing move.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Suggested New Finishing Move For Bloodline Member
Over the years fans have seen some interesting moves inside the squared circle and Umaga used to use the Samoan Spike to punish his opponents. Recently Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga when he used the Samoan Spike on Raw and it sounds like we’ll be seeing more of the move in the future.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Why WWE Postponed Big International Live Event
An update has been provided as to why WWE decided to cancel an event that was going to take place in India in January. There was going to be a WWE live event taking place in India on January 18th featuring some of WWE’s biggest stars from India like the Indus Sher tag team (Veer & Sanga) in NXT along with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. However, the company has postponed the event.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend AEW TBS Title Against Charlotte Flair
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020. She even became the first-ever TBS Champion and is still undefeated after two years. Her amazing 43-0 unbeaten streak as already put her in a league of her own. Now, almost two years of running...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW “Being Cautious” With Injured Star
AEW isn’t taking any risks with one of their injured main-eventers. Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled a match in AEW since Forbidden Door back on June 26th. He has appeared in a non-wrestling segment since then, but hasn’t actually been in a match. This is because he has...
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Believes ROH Is In A Strong Position
Tony Khan thinks that Ring of Honor is in a strong position to grow as a brand thanks in part to the exposure they have gotten on AEW TV. Following the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 10th, it was announced by AEW-ROH Owner Tony Khan that the weekly ROH television show will air on ROH Honor Club at some point in 2023.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Believes Kevin Dunn Is “Not Going Anywhere”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has explained why he doesn’t see loyal Vince McMahon ally leaving WWE despite the new regime in charge. In terms of television, Kevin Dunn was Vince McMahon’s right-hand man as WWE’s long-time Executive Vice President, Television Production. With McMahon stepping down from his role as WWE Chairman in July 2022, many wondered what that meant for Dunn’s future with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon now running the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Comments On Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff’s Issues
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has had his say on the ongoing issues between Ric Flair and former WCW boss, Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff’s uneasy relationship stretches back to the two men’s time together in WCW. Bischoff perceived that Flair had no-showed an event and launched a lawsuit against The Nature Boy that saw Flair miss five months of television. When Flair returned, their real-life drama was turned into a storyline that played out on Nitro.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Lays Down Post-Wrestle Kingdom IWGP World Championship Challenge
Someone in AEW wants to take on the winner of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 main event. On January 4th, 2023, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will host its biggest show of the year in the Tokyo Dome. The main-event will see Jay White defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada.
PWMania
Backstage News on Edge’s WWE Status
WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly working on a contract with limited dates. Edge hasn’t been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8, which came after months of feuding with The Judgment Day, and his April 22 homecoming, where he defeated Damian Priest. He was kicked out of the faction in June. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Edge has only appeared on occasion since leaving the group due to a contract with limited dates.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Sign Former WWE Star Could Be Set For Return
There has been a major indication that a former WWE Superstar could be set for a return to the company almost two years after they were released. Since Triple H took over the WWE mantle from Vince McMahon in July 2022, the Chief Content Officer has set about boosting the numbers on the roster after two years of huge cuts made under McMahon. Stars such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Dakota Kai among many others have returned – however reports have suggested that The Game has been “severely underwhelmed” by some of his returning stars.
