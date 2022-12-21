Read full article on original website
Study Examines Genitourinary Cancer Trends, Disparities in the United States
New findings revealed that the highest mortality rates for prostate cancer among White male patients were found in the Western United States—including California—despite low incidence rates, according to a new study published by Schafer et al in European Urology. However, when compared with White male patients, Black male patients had approximately 70% to 110% higher incidence and mortality rates for prostate cancer overall across the United States. The new study also showed persistent sociodemographic disparities and unfavorable trends in incidence or mortality for all four major genitourinary cancers (bladder, kidney, prostate, and testicular) for male and female patients across the United States.
Preexisting Autoimmune Disease and Risk for Cardiovascular Events in Patients Receiving Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy for Cancer
In a single academic hospital network retrospective case-control study reported in JACC: CardioOncology, Lee et al found that patients with vs without preexisting autoimmune disease who received immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer had significantly increased risk of cardiovascular events. Preexisting autoimmune disease was also associated with significantly higher rates of some noncardiovascular immune-related adverse events.
FORTE Trial of Carfilzomib-Containing Induction, Consolidation, and Maintenance in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Subgroup Analysis by Cytogenetic Risk
In a prespecified analysis of the Italian phase II FORTE trial reported in The Lancet Oncology, Mina et al identified outcomes associated with the number of high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities (HRCAs) across treatment groups receiving carfilzomib-containing induction, consolidation, and maintenance regimens or comparator treatment for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The FORTE...
FDA Approves Mosunetuzumab-axgb, a First-in-Class Bispecific Antibody, in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
On December 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Mosunetuzumab-axgb is a CD20/CD3 T-cell–engaging bispecific antibody and represents a new class of fixed-duration cancer immunotherapy, which is off-the-shelf and will be available in the United States in the coming weeks. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
In Stage IV NSCLC, Anti-TIGIT Antibody Boosts Immunotherapy Benefit
In the phase II ARC-7 study, when domvanalimab, a novel antibody that blocks T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain (TIGIT), was added to immunotherapy for patients with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the combination resulted in improved response rates and progression-free survival compared to immunotherapy alone, according to results presented during the December 2022 session of the ASCO Plenary Series by Melissa L. Johnson, MD (Abstract 397600).
