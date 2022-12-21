'Love After Lockup' Wifey Gabby Has Beef With Her Boo's Family

Usually, a jailhouse release is a reason to celebrate, but on Love After Lockup it could be a cause for drama.

Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s upcoming episode of Love After Lockup and this one is a DOOZY. In the clip, Gabby is raising hell because she’s not feeling the way her man’s sister and mother have been treating her. All hell breaks loose when Chris’ sister Essie gets out of the car to confront Gabby about her attitude.

Check out the clip below:

WOW… Gabby’s actually making it difficult to side with her — at least from what we saw in this clip. It looks like Chris is going to have some serious challenges keeping his family AND his partner happy once he is home.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Gabby marries Chris on his release day and spars with his family. Surprise guests threaten Monique’s plans. Jeweler Ashley is terrified to tell the truth about her bank-robbing boyfriend. Justine and Michael’s sexy reunion as husband and wife.

New episodes of Love After Lockup air Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv

Will you be watching?

Did you guys check out the premiere episode last week? We’re so happy to have some new couples to check out. Too bad there’s so much drama out the gate. Just kidding — isn’t the drama the reason that we keep coming back to watch? Do y’all have favorites from the new season yet?