Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
Chicago cardinal visits Cook County Jail for Christmas Mass

Since 2014, when he was installed as Roman Catholic Archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich has celebrated Christmas Mass for individuals in custody at Cook County Jail — except in 2020 because of the pandemic. More than 60 men from the jail’s Division 11, donned in beige and wearing...
