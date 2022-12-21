Read full article on original website
Nicolas Cage reveals surprising movie genre he wants to do next
As seen by his recent comedy movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is a genre in and of himself. He’s done everything from vampire movies, to action-packed thriller movies, and even the occasional adventure movie. But despite his inherent theatricality, he revealed in an interview with Empire that he hasn’t yet tried his hand at musicals — and there’s one production in particular that he’s interested in.
James Cameron reacts to Ryan Gosling’s Avatar sketch
Avatar 2 might have finally hit theatres, but in the decade between the sequel and the first science fiction movie, there’s one joke that has stayed consistent throughout: the fact that the logo for the 2009 animated movie used the generic Papyrus font, which comes packaged with your standard Microsoft Word.
Schwarzenegger made Jingle all the Way because this movie was delayed
While Arnold Schwarzenegger is primarily known as an action movie star, he’s always had a good mix of comedies in there – going back to his hey-day in the late 1980s and 1990s. Kicking off his comedy career with 1988’s Twins, he would go onto make the action-comedies Last Action Hero and True Lies, as well as the comedy movies Kindergarten Cop, Junior, and the classic Christmas movie Jingle all the Way.
Daniel Craig shoots down Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumours
Daniel Craig has been a huge Hollywood star ever since becoming James Bond all the way back in 2006. And he’s not above using his cache to pull in favours from filmmaking friends, and making fun little cameos here and there. The most famous of these was him playing a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
National Treasure 3 with Nicolas Cage is still coming
Legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has had a successful 2022, not least thanks to the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick. He has also produced the National Treasure TV spin-off, called Edge of History, which is now available on Disney Plus. When the TV series was announced, many were disappointed, as they thought this was instead of a third movie starring Nicolas Cage. However, Bruckheimer says that National Treasure 3 is still in development.
Tom Cruise is most like his Top Gun character, says director
Director Joseph Kosinski has been reflecting on making the highest grossing movie of 2022 – Top Gun: Maverick – and what makes Tom Cruise so unique. Top Gun coming back after over 35 years was not a guaranteed success, especially after its release got pushed hugely by the pandemic. However – holding out for theatrical was a gamble that absolutely paid off.
The best Oscar Isaac movies of all time
What are the best Oscar Isaac movies? Within the last decade, Oscar Isaac has shot to stardom and is now one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood. The actor, of Cuban and Guatemalan descent, had his first big break in the thriller movie Drive, in a supporting role opposite Ryan Gosling, and hasn’t looked back since.
Will there be an Alice in Borderland season 3?
Will there be an Alice in Borderland season 3? Based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland has been a hit with TV fans ever since it hit Netflix in 2020. Telling the story of a gang of trapped survivors having to play deadly games in exchange for their lives, we have seen betrayal, action, and now with the recent release of Alice in Borderland season 2, finally, some closure.
Kurt Russell based Escape From New York character on Clint Eastwood
Kurt Russell acted mainly on television from 1962 to 1980, while he was a kid, then teenager, then in his 20s. His big Hollywood break came in 1981 when he had turned 30 – in John Carpenter‘s dystopian action movie Escape From New York. Snake Plissken has since become an iconic character – with his immediately recognisable shaggy hair, leather jacket and eye patch.
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
Stephen Merchant explains why his best film’s really a Christmas movie
You probably know Stephen Merchant for his work on the comedy series The Office, but he’s also appeared in various movies and even wrote and directed a very good one – the sports movie Fighting With My Family. However, the man himself is insisting it’s actually a Christmas movie.
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas movie was the comeback we needed
In the last couple of years, you can’t deny that Y2K (the year 2000) is definitely coming back into vogue. My Chemical Romance toured again; Aly & AJ staged a comeback; Bennifer is all loved up; everyone’s rocking double denim, and we’re all excitedly awaiting a new iCarly season.
New Alien movie starts filming soon
Ever since the original Alien movie hit our screens over 40 years ago, Hollywood has not stopped pumping out new instalments in the science fiction movie franchise. Well, the next one is on the way, and it starts shooting very soon. Despite the first movie and its ‘80s movie sequel,...
Percy Jackson TV series actor had one issue with the production
Disney Plus’s upcoming Percy Jackson TV series is heading to our small screens. However, it turns out that filming the adventures of the son of Poseidon and the rest of his friends at Camp Half-Blood isn’t that easy. Percy Jackson tells the story of a demi-god who is...
Simon Pegg returns to Shaun of the Dead for great Tom Cruise parody
Everyone has been going bananas over Tom Cruise’s videos from the set of the latest Mission: Impossible movies, firstly – one where he jumps off a cliff on a motorcycle, and a second one where he wishes us a safe and happy holidays while jumping out of a helicopter. So, Cruise’s Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg decided to send his own high-octane “happy holidays” message, in his own special way.
Mean Girls cast: where are they now?
Where are the Mean Girls cast now? Few teen movies have been quite as iconic and rewatchable as Mean Girls, with everything from little jokes to the fashion choices from the 2000s movie remaining a part of popular culture today. But what about the actors involved?. It would be silly...
Liam Gallagher gives one of 2022’s best movies an amazing review
Some might say that Triangle of Sadness is definitely, maybe, one of the best movies of all time. The black comedy movie, which has fast become a critical hit, focusses on a group of the super-rich who, after their luxury cruise ship sinks, are left stranded, half the world away on an island.
George RR Martin explains what makes HotD’s dragons so great
If there’s one thing you come to fantasy movies and series for – it’s dragons, let’s be honest. And if there’s one thing those dragons have to be – it’s realistic! George RR Martin has had years of not writing very much to think about the aerodynamics of dragons, and he’s very much prepared to body-shame your dragons if they aren’t up to snuff.
George RR Martin wasn’t allowed see this secret Game of Thrones series
What do we know about Bloodmoon, the axed Game of Thrones series? When you think of a Game of Thrones spin-off series, your first thoughts will go to the excellent House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon was one of the best TV series of 2022, and it breathed fresh life back into Westeros after the wildly underwhelming finale to Game of Thrones.
