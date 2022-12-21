Read full article on original website
Man shot, another critical after slugging in separate Manhattan attacks
A man was shot in the leg and another was critically injured in separate attacks in Manhattan overnight, police said.
Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar
NEW YORK, NY – Witnesses said a man with a bulldog entered a restaurant and bar located at 2171 2nd Avenue in East Harlem and got into an argument with the staff. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 23rd Precinct later reported that the man choked a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball and stabbed two male employees. The NYPD said the attack was unprovoked. The man fled the scene, and now police are asking the public to keep an eye out. If you see the suspect or know where he might be, call 800-577-TIPS. Two People Stabbed The post Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 40, fatally shot in Queens, suspect at-large
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Jamaica, Queens on Friday, according to police. The man was hit on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m., officials said.
Man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti in front of Brooklyn tattoo shop
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti on the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn tattoo shop this week.
Manhattan rideshare driver beaten and robbed
NEW YORK, NY – A rideshare driver who was waiting to pick up a customer in the area of 255 West 14th Street was beaten and robbed by two unknown attackers last week. The incident took place on December 12th at around 2:30 am. As the driver was waiting for his customers, the two attackers forced their way into his car and refused to exit. The suspects then began beating the 26-year-old man and stole his phone and personal items. They fled, but were captured on a nearby surveillance video camera. Now, detectives with the NYPD’s 10th Precinct are asking The post Manhattan rideshare driver beaten and robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fourth suspect nabbed in shooting of NYC man during motorcycle sale
A fourth suspect has been busted in the broad-daylight fatal shooting of a man during a Bronx motorcycle sale, cops say. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with murder more than seven months after Jefferson Hernandez, 20, was shot in the head at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, authorities said. Hernandez of Spring Valley in Rockland County had driven to the Bronx on May 18 with three other men to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle they found on Facebook Marketplace, authorities said. The victim was blasted in the head around 3:40 p.m. and rushed to Lincoln...
NYPD officer is run over by stolen Honda in Brooklyn; boys, 15 and 16, arrested
The suspects, ages 15 and 16, were arrested following the confrontation at E. 29th Street and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
Would-be robbers hold Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint: police
Police are searching for three boys or men who held a Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint but fled before completing the robbery last week.
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
Man shot and killed outside Bronx bar: NYPD
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot to death during an argument in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. The shooting happened just before midnight outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road in the Wakefield neighborhood, according to the NYPD. Jeffrey Pierre, a 42-year-old Bronx resident, was involved in […]
VIDEO: Suspects pistol-whip man, 28, in Queens home invasion robbery
Police are looking to identify two men wanted for pistol-whipping a man during a home invasion robbery at his Queens home earlier this week, authorities said.
Driver strikes NYPD officer with stolen vehicle; teen suspects arrested
The NYPD has two teenagers under arrest after an officer was hit by a car Thursday night in Brooklyn.
Man found stabbed to death at Harlem park: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was found stabbed to death at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem Friday, police said. The 60-year-old victim was discovered inside the park with multiple stab wounds on his body around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have […]
Lawyer for Bronx Defenders office hit with illegal gun rap during family dispute
A lawyer for the Bronx Defenders office may now be the one in need of legal aid after getting busted with an illegal gun during a dispute outside her home, The Post has learned. Elizabeth Tissot, who joined the public defender agency in October, was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police went to her Vincent Avenue address after reports of a family rift, sources told The Post. When a man at the scene tipped off cops that Tissot owns an illegal gun, officers seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun — and charged her with criminal possession of...
2 teen boys injured in separate Harlem, Brooklyn shootings
Two teen boys were shot in separate shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
NYPD increases reward to $10,000 for aid in double homicide case
The NYPD is searching for 30-year-old Jamal Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago in connection to the double homicide
Firefighter busted for vandalizing, urinating in UES sukkah ahead of Jewish holiday
An FDNY firefighter was arrested for vandalizing and urinating on an Upper East Side sukkah ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, police announced Friday.
Doctor stabbed to death in Harlem park
A pediatrician was found with his throat fatally slashed in a Harlem park Friday, police sources told The Post. The 60-year-old doctor, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park in Manhattan around 2:15 a.m., sources said. The physician — who has worked in hospitals including at an emergency room in New Jersey — was found with multiple stabs and slash wounds, and his throat was cut, sources said. EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene shortly before 3 a.m. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
