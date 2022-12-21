Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings
Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
Goose Island, The Salt Shed team up for venue brewpub
Goose Island Beer Co. was nothing short of revolutionary when opening in 1988 on an industrial strip of Clybourn Avenue about 2 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. Most obvious, of course, was the simple fact that it made and served its beer in the heart of Chicago, in a barroom that founder John Hall wanted to emulate the pubs he’d come to love in England while on business trips in the 1970s and ’80s.
Christmas Meals To Go: 10 Places to Order From In Chicago
The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas meals to go for brunch, dinner, or even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now
Brunch — not quite breakfast, not yet lunch — is one of the best parts of the weekend. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap is here to help by highlighting the newest options for a delicious midday meal. The latest additions to the list include comfort food spot Yardbird, Gold Coast brasserie Brass Tack, and a bottomless brunch at AceBounce. They join a growing number of kitchens that are dedicated to offering exciting brunch menus. So start the day off right with eggs (and much more) at these 20 destinations.
New Year’s Eve 2022 specials, takeout at Chicago-area restaurants
The omicron variant put a major damper on last year’s New Year’s celebrations, but with COVID-19 restrictions currently lifted, Chicago is ready to celebrate the beginning of 2023. Bars and restaurants throughout the area are marking the occasion with elaborate dinners, dance parties, drink packages and shows to...
“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” by Theo Ubique Theatre
Especially in its Rogers Park days, Theo Ubique Theatre set a high bar for itself when it came to musical excellence. Artistic director Fred Anzevino found the best young singers in town and the longtime musical director Jeremy Ramey ensured that the band was as stellar as the vocals. Of...
