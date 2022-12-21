Very often it’s what they don’t say, and how they don’t say it, that matters as much as the actual formal text of a public address. As a new head of state, with an undeniably hard act to follow, the King made all the right calls in his Christmas address. There was no provocative reference to family strife since Harry and his daughter in law Meghan left their royal duties to live in California, perhaps indicating both that “Megxit means Megxit”. He also maintained the current one-sided truce in the (latest) war of the Windsors. The King will be...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO