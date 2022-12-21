This Lip and Cheek Stick Is the Easiest Way to Illuminate Your Face

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are two common problems we often see when it comes to makeup routines — two we know we’ve faced ourselves. One is not having enough products to get the look you want or to achieve that perfect everyday face . The second is having way too many products, leaving your vanity a constant mess.

While these two issues are on opposite ends of the beauty spectrum, there is a solution that works for both, and that’s buying this lip and cheek stick . It’s a multi-use product that helps the person without the right products complete their routine with ease — but it also offers a way for the person with too much to pare down their product overload!

Get the stila Complete Harmony Lip & Cheek Stick at Amazon!

If you had just one minute to put some makeup on before heading out, we’d recommend using it on this Complete Harmony stick. It’s a blush and a lipstick in one, so just a few swipes could instantly add some color and radiance to your skin. It’s sheer, adding just enough color to make a big difference without making it look like you’re wearing a ton of makeup. It’s all about a natural luminescence!

This stick is also creamy, not chalky, so it blends easily and delivers a fresh, dewy glow that makes you appear lit from within. It’s portable too, so you can apply it whenever, wherever. You can stick it in your purse without worrying about it being damaged or leaking, and you can apply it with just your fingers if you’d like. No brushes or sponges necessary!

Using this lip and cheek stick is so easy — it’s a fantastic choice whether you’re a makeup pro or a total beginner. You can apply it directly to the lips like a regular lipstick, or you could use your finger to blot it on. Same goes for the face. Apply it directly to cheekbones or apples of cheeks and then blend. You could also add a little to your nose to really illuminate your whole face!

This multi-use stick is available to buy in four gorgeous blush shades to suit different skin tones and tastes. It also comes in a bronze shade and a gleaming highlight shade if you want to go for a full contour, each aspect blending beautifully into the next. They’re all on the same Amazon page, so go check them out!

