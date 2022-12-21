ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

This Lip and Cheek Stick Is the Easiest Way to Illuminate Your Face

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are two common problems we often see when it comes to makeup routines — two we know we’ve faced ourselves. One is not having enough products to get the look you want or to achieve that perfect everyday face . The second is having way too many products, leaving your vanity a constant mess.

These Anti-Anxiety Bracelets Are Like Wearable Forms of Self-Care

Read article

While these two issues are on opposite ends of the beauty spectrum, there is a solution that works for both, and that’s buying this lip and cheek stick . It’s a multi-use product that helps the person without the right products complete their routine with ease — but it also offers a way for the person with too much to pare down their product overload!

See it!

Get the stila Complete Harmony Lip & Cheek Stick at Amazon!

If you had just one minute to put some makeup on before heading out, we’d recommend using it on this Complete Harmony stick. It’s a blush and a lipstick in one, so just a few swipes could instantly add some color and radiance to your skin. It’s sheer, adding just enough color to make a big difference without making it look like you’re wearing a ton of makeup. It’s all about a natural luminescence!

This stick is also creamy, not chalky, so it blends easily and delivers a fresh, dewy glow that makes you appear lit from within. It’s portable too, so you can apply it whenever, wherever. You can stick it in your purse without worrying about it being damaged or leaking, and you can apply it with just your fingers if you’d like. No brushes or sponges necessary!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMTJ9_0jqPQu0z00
Amazon

See it!

Get the stila Complete Harmony Lip & Cheek Stick at Amazon!

Using this lip and cheek stick is so easy — it’s a fantastic choice whether you’re a makeup pro or a total beginner. You can apply it directly to the lips like a regular lipstick, or you could use your finger to blot it on. Same goes for the face. Apply it directly to cheekbones or apples of cheeks and then blend. You could also add a little to your nose to really illuminate your whole face!

This multi-use stick is available to buy in four gorgeous blush shades to suit different skin tones and tastes. It also comes in a bronze shade and a gleaming highlight shade if you want to go for a full contour, each aspect blending beautifully into the next. They’re all on the same Amazon page, so go check them out!

See it!

Get the stila Complete Harmony Lip & Cheek Stick at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from stila here and check out more Premium Beauty finds at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

This Anti-Aging Serum Works Like a Charm to Minimize Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re all about the idea of aging gracefully — until we see a photo of ourselves taken on a new iPhone, that is. That advanced camera is too sharp for its own good! Suddenly we notice every imperfection […]
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Short Winter Jackets That Let You Skip Long Coats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Winter weather is here, so if you've been putting off buying a new coat, this is your sign! It's time. Maybe you already have one, but you don't have to stop there. If you're not a big fan […]
Us Weekly

21 of the Trendiest Fashion Finds You Can Buy Heading Into 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We want each year to be our most fashionable yet. Our style continues to evolve and transform throughout life, and we want our wardrobe to reflect that. We want to keep up to date with the latest trends […]
Us Weekly

Rock the Color of 2023 With This Magenta Cardigan From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. At the end of every year, Pantone announces what the color of the year will be come January. For 2022, it was Veri Peri, a pretty, carefree shade of blue-purple. For 2023, we now know it’s Viva Magenta! […]
Us Weekly

The Skin-Renewing Face Mask That Made Drew Barrymore Unrecognizable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you feel like you’ve hit a dead end with your skincare? You layer up your toners, essences, serums and moisturizers night after night, you throw on a sheet mask whenever you have a spare 10 minutes and […]
Refinery29

We Tried CeraVe’s £19 Retinol Serum On Three Different Skin Types

Whether you’re a beauty novice or a skincare obsessive, few ingredients can be as intimidating as retinol. By now, many of us know about its benefits: it creates new skin cells, stimulates collagen production, reduces the appearance of pores and pigmentation, and improves of skin texture. But there are...
Distractify

Buccal Fat Removal Is Dividing TikTok Into Pro- and Anti-Cheeks — Plastic Surgeon Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)

As if we thought there weren’t enough aspects of our appearance to be insecure about, the end of 2022 had to add another to the list. Now, people all over the world are concerned about the amount of buccal fat they have in their cheeks, thanks to a rising TikTok trend. Basically, after Lea Michele posted a new sultry selfie, people began speculating that she had buccal fat (pronounced “buckle fat”) removal, which she still has yet to comment on.
Us Weekly

Deal Alert! Save Up to 60% on this Slouchy Gap Sweater on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we’re online shopping, there are some pieces we debate over. We open them up in a new tab and we leave them there, sometimes for days, trying to decide if we want to order them or not. […]
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet Makes the Sweetest Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Some days, we wish we could go back in time to the glory days of youth. Don’t you miss slumber parties, sleepaway camp and school spirit? As Kacey Musgraves sings, “Me and all of my best friends, we […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

269K+
Followers
26K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy