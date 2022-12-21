Read full article on original website
Related
rtands.com
PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session
Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — […] The post What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase
Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Ten government employees file suit over union dues
(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use till Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Saturday morning, AEP Ohio in coordination with PJM, the company responsible for routing electricity transmissions across 13 states, made an emergency request for customers on its power […]
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine approves $25 million to support food assistance programs across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio food banks are set to receive an additional $25 million in federal relief funds, thanks to a new spending bill. The money, which is part of the $6 billion allocated to organizations and projects in need across Ohio, will be used to provide essential items to those in need.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
columbusmessenger.com
Zoning approved for bed & breakfast and self-storage units
London city council has approved zoning changes for two pieces of property, one destined to house a bed and breakfast and the other a self-storage business. London resident Alan Knowles plans to build a four-room bed and breakfast at the corner of East Center and Maple streets, across from M&M Diner and along the Roberts Pass portion of the Ohio To Erie Trail.
Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For thousands of years these earthen structures have dotted the rolling landscape of southern Ohio – massive circles, squares, mounds and more – designed and built by a sophisticated ancient culture. That culture and its creations are expected to receive worldwide recognition as soon...
NBC4 Columbus
Toppan Merrill to close Grove City facility, lay off 93 employees
GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 100 jobs. Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 93 employees.
miamivalleytoday.com
Charges filed against Tipp City officer
TIPP CITY — Officer Todd Daley, 33, with the Tipp City Police Department has been charged with misdemeanors of assault and sexual imposition. The charges came as a result of an investigation of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and allege Daley of off-duty misconduct that occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 a.m. Aug. 28 in Monroe Township, according to a report obtained from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Check your receipt: Fraudulent charges reported on area grocery bills, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — If you’ve bought groceries from Kroger recently, you may want to check your receipt. The Moraine Police Department is asking anyone in southern Montgomery County who has used Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.
columbusmessenger.com
Hilltop Early Learning Center is ready to open
A one-of-a-kind childhood education center is preparing to open its doors to future young learners living on the westside. On Dec. 12, city officials, county commissioners, local business leaders, and community advocates gathered to celebrate the completion of construction at the Hilltop Early Learning Center with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Residents can expect changes to waste collection schedule through the holidays
Waste collection will be operating on a different schedule due to the holidays, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Division of Waste Collection. For Dayton residents, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the weeks of Dec. 26th and Jan. 2nd., the spokesperson said. There will be no bulk collection scheduled for the days of Dec. 23rd., Dec. 30th., and Jan. 6th.
wvxu.org
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
Comments / 0