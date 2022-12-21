ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Rumer Willis and Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIia8_0jqPPe6O00

The sweet sounds of love! Rumer Willis and musician Derek Richard Thomas debuted their romance nearly one month before announcing they were expecting their first child .

The twosome posed for a series of photos together, shared via Instagram in November 2022, in which t he guitarist kissed the 90210 alum’s cheek . “ ♥️🦞🐞🪱🦧♥️ ,” Willis and Thomas captioned their joint social media upload.

Less than one month later, Willis announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 1 . The Dancing With the Stars champ shared a baby bump snap of Thomas kissing her belly that December.

While neither Willis — the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore — nor her beau have publicly confirmed when they began dating, they have frequently complimented one another’s musical talents .

“@derekrichardthomas and @thehailmaries are the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever) and tonight I had the pleasure of getting to sing a few tunes with them,” Rumer gushed via Instagram in May 2022, sharing concert footage. “All of these are new tunes but if check them out on Spotify @thehailmaries just released some new songs and follow them they have more shows coming up in la and are opening up for The Rolling Stones soon. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did. 🌱 ”

The Vista Kicks frontman, for his part, has been equally grateful for his sweet connection with Rumer.

“Happy Birthday @rumerwillis ❤️ ,” Thomas wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you 😘 you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life.”

The House Bunny actress, who previously dated Jayson Blair for one year before their 2013 split, has kept her relationships relatively private through the years before connecting with Thomas. Rumer, however, has been candid about potentially expanding her family one day.

“Even my dad puts pressure on me and he is so out of even who I'm dating at all, but he, over the quarantine was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group,’” the Sorority Row star admitted of the Die Hard star during a November 2020 appearance on The Talk . “It's a lot of women obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom so there's just a lot of female energy.”

Bruce and the Ghost star, who were married between 1987 and 2000, share daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout . After their divorce, the Germany native moved on with Emma Heming , whom he wed in 2009 . The couple welcomed daughters Mabel and Evelyn in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Scroll below for Rumer’s complete relationship timeline with Thomas:

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Hugs Bruce Willis Alongside His Wife Emma & All Their Kids In Family X-Mas Photo

The holidays are a time for family reunions! Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had a beautiful family get-together with their daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, as well as Bruce’s wife Emma and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. The whole extended family got very festive for the sweet Christmas celebration that the Ghost actress shared on Instagram on Tuesday, December 13.
People

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'

The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
People

Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'

Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood

The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

269K+
Followers
26K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy