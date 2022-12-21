Rumer Willis and Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The sweet sounds of love! Rumer Willis and musician Derek Richard Thomas debuted their romance nearly one month before announcing they were expecting their first child .

The twosome posed for a series of photos together, shared via Instagram in November 2022, in which t he guitarist kissed the 90210 alum’s cheek . “ ♥️🦞🐞🪱🦧♥️ ,” Willis and Thomas captioned their joint social media upload.

Less than one month later, Willis announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 1 . The Dancing With the Stars champ shared a baby bump snap of Thomas kissing her belly that December.

While neither Willis — the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore — nor her beau have publicly confirmed when they began dating, they have frequently complimented one another’s musical talents .

“@derekrichardthomas and @thehailmaries are the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever) and tonight I had the pleasure of getting to sing a few tunes with them,” Rumer gushed via Instagram in May 2022, sharing concert footage. “All of these are new tunes but if check them out on Spotify @thehailmaries just released some new songs and follow them they have more shows coming up in la and are opening up for The Rolling Stones soon. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did. 🌱 ”

The Vista Kicks frontman, for his part, has been equally grateful for his sweet connection with Rumer.

“Happy Birthday @rumerwillis ❤️ ,” Thomas wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you 😘 you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life.”

The House Bunny actress, who previously dated Jayson Blair for one year before their 2013 split, has kept her relationships relatively private through the years before connecting with Thomas. Rumer, however, has been candid about potentially expanding her family one day.

“Even my dad puts pressure on me and he is so out of even who I'm dating at all, but he, over the quarantine was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group,’” the Sorority Row star admitted of the Die Hard star during a November 2020 appearance on The Talk . “It's a lot of women obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom so there's just a lot of female energy.”

Bruce and the Ghost star, who were married between 1987 and 2000, share daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout . After their divorce, the Germany native moved on with Emma Heming , whom he wed in 2009 . The couple welcomed daughters Mabel and Evelyn in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Scroll below for Rumer’s complete relationship timeline with Thomas: