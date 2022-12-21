ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

FireRescue1

Firefighter-EMT killed in ice rescue mission ID’d

PINE HAVEN, Wyo. — A firefighter killed while attempting an ice rescue was identified as Bruce Lang, a longtime member of the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department, KTWO reported. Lang, a training officer within the department, responded to a call of a man who had fallen through the ice...
PINE HAVEN, WY
capcity.news

Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life

RAWLINS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

I-80 Crash: 18-Wheeler Smashes into Ambulance, Kills One, Seriously Injures another First Responder

On December 21st, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming. At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At approximately 4:15 a.m, first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries. The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming. The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.
RAWLINS, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Dec. 22

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 21, Running W. Drive, GPD. Officers took a report from a...
GILLETTE, WY
newslj.com

Six-hour standoff with Rawlins police ends with suspect in custody

RAWLINS (WNE) — A Rawlins man who possessed a pipe bomb and held law enforcement officers at bay outside of his locked van was taken into custody on Dec. 13. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a Rawlins police sergeant observed a conversion van in the industrial area on the east end of town.
RAWLINS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
CROOK COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures

GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
GILLETTE, WY
Fatim Hemraj

In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?

Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.
MOORCROFT, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Dec. 21

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Dec. 20, GPD. A 17-year-old girl called the police...
GILLETTE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Hazmat closes Lead-Deadwood High School for the week

LEAD, S.D. — The Lead-Deadwood School District closed its high school this week (Dec. 19-21) after a student brought mercury to school. The closure will allow the building to be cleaned and tested. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 12 — the day before a winter storm closed the...
LEAD, SD

