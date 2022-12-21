Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County mourning death of EMT after ambulance struck while responding to crash on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An emergency medical technician with the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County died on Wednesday morning and another EMT was injured when a vehicle struck an MHCC ambulance that was responding to a previous crash along Interstate 80, the hospital announced. The initial crash occurred in the...
FireRescue1
Firefighter-EMT killed in ice rescue mission ID’d
PINE HAVEN, Wyo. — A firefighter killed while attempting an ice rescue was identified as Bruce Lang, a longtime member of the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department, KTWO reported. Lang, a training officer within the department, responded to a call of a man who had fallen through the ice...
Carbon County EMT Struck By Vehicle, Killed While Responding to Crash
A Carbon County EMT was killed while responding to an earlier crash in I-80 in Sweetwater County. That's according to a release from the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, which was shared by the Laramie County Fire District #5. "It is with deep sadness that we report a motor vehicle...
capcity.news
Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. The Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
wrrnetwork.com
I-80 Crash: 18-Wheeler Smashes into Ambulance, Kills One, Seriously Injures another First Responder
On December 21st, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming. At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At approximately 4:15 a.m, first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries. The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming. The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.
Wyoming ambulance worker killed while responding to crash
The responder who died was identified as Tyeler Harris, 29, of Saratoga. The other responder, who was not identified, suffered critical injuries, according to the highway patrol.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown At Half-Staff For Rescuer Who Fell Through Ice In Crook County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Dec. 23, for the fallen volunteer firefighter who perished last week in a rescue mission at Keyhole Reservoir in Crook County. Bruce Lang, a training officer...
Driver Inattention Being Investigated for Crash, Death of 29-Year-Old First Responder
The Wyoming Highway Patrol have offered more details as to the crash that occurred on I-80 early Wednesday Morning. It was previously reported that a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197, west of Rawlins. "At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor...
wyo4news.com
GoFundMe set up to EMT that lost his life yesterday morning near Rawlins
RAWLINS, WYOMING — There is a GoFundMe account set up for Tyeler Harris, the Saratoga EMT whose life was tragically lost yesterday while responding to an accident on I-80 near Rawlins, Wyoming. If you wish to help donate, the link can be found here –> Tyeler Harris-EMT Here...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, one injured after semi collides with ambulance near Rawlins, Wyoming
RAWLINS, Wyo. – A first responder was killed and another was critically injured after a tractor-trailer crashed into the rear of an ambulance on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming Wednesday morning. The first responders were attending to possible injuries from a separate crash between a pickup truck and...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Dec. 22
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 21, Running W. Drive, GPD. Officers took a report from a...
newslj.com
Six-hour standoff with Rawlins police ends with suspect in custody
RAWLINS (WNE) — A Rawlins man who possessed a pipe bomb and held law enforcement officers at bay outside of his locked van was taken into custody on Dec. 13. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a Rawlins police sergeant observed a conversion van in the industrial area on the east end of town.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
county17.com
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
county17.com
Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
oilcity.news
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?
Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Dec. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Dec. 20, GPD. A 17-year-old girl called the police...
county17.com
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of stealing Christmas bonus checks
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a man accused of stealing his co-workers’ Christmas bonus checks has been set for the end of January, Campbell County court records say. Scott Mishler is charged with three counts of felony forgery and one count of theft with intent to...
newscenter1.tv
Hazmat closes Lead-Deadwood High School for the week
LEAD, S.D. — The Lead-Deadwood School District closed its high school this week (Dec. 19-21) after a student brought mercury to school. The closure will allow the building to be cleaned and tested. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 12 — the day before a winter storm closed the...
