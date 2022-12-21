Lizzo Hops on the Wolf Haircut Trend With New Bouncy Mane: ‘Are We Loving’ It?

Lizzo shows off wolf haircut on TikTok. Courtesy of Lizzo/TikTok

The wolf haircut trend is Lizzo -approved! The singer is the latest celebrity to try out the buzzed-about look .

The "Truth Hurts" artist, 34, showed off the 'do via TikTok on Tuesday, December 20, prompting praise from her followers. In the clip, Lizzo's brunette mane is seen with bouncy curls, face-framing layers and delicate curtain bangs.

"Are we loving the wolf cut??" Lizzo captioned the social media post. In the comments section, one fan wrote: "We are LOVING the wolf cut." A second commented: "Lizzo got a wolf cut, so I went out and got a wolf cut." A third chimed in with: "OMG LIZZO YOU ATEEEEE" while a fourth added, "You with bangs is everything."

The wolf cut is a modern and flirty take on a mullet as it lengthens one's mane with voluminous — but choppy — ends.

In addition to Lizzo, the style has been worn by Miley Cyrus , Kaia Gerber , Doja Cat , Debby Ryan and Jenna Ortega . The Wednesday star, 20, debuted her take on the craze via Instagram on Saturday, December 17. Ortega, who is most known for her signature shoulder-length crown, unveiled a spike lob that stopped just below her chin.

Lizzo, meanwhile, is no stranger to switching up her tresses. Prior to the wolf cut, the Grammy winner has donned box braids, afro puffs, soft coils, Rapunzel—like extensions, dread locks, dramatic ponytails and more. She's also experimented with color, stepping out in shades of purple, pink , red, green and silver.

Despite having so much with different coiffures, Lizzo hasn't always been so confident about her mane — specifically her natural one.

"When I was younger, I was definitely taught that a certain hair texture and type was considered beautiful," she told Allure in 2021. "I did not have that hair texture, and it made me feel like I needed to hide this part of myself ... I used to do all these really harmful things to my hair because I didn't love it."

Lizzo added: "Finally, in the last few years, started to come to terms with 'this is my hair,' it's not going to change, and it's beautiful,' I felt like I finally could say that I truly loved myself."