peninsulachronicle.com
Old Kings Road Clothing Store Now Open In Phoebus
HAMPTON—A new clothing store that emphasizes the “gasoline lifestyle” and caters to quality over quantity for everyone from outlaws to adventurers opened in Phoebus on November 8, 2022. The shop, Old Kings Road located at 7 N. Mallory St., will eventually offer its own line of goods...
peninsulachronicle.com
Magic Ala Carte Heading To Center Street Grill In Williamsburg In January
JAMES CITY-Magic ala Carte, a unique traveling magic dinner theatre experience, will bring its entertainment to Center Street Grill in New Town on Friday, January 20. The event will feature a three-course dinner with several magicians from the Peninsula performing closeup table magic as well as a stand-up magic show.
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
peninsulachronicle.com
Volunteers Needed For One City Marathon In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—Volunteers are needed for the Newport News One City Marathon weekend, which is coming up on March 3 through March 5, 2023. Presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, the weekend features a variety of races, including the One City Marathon, the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, the Optima Health Maritime 5K, and the Nautical Mile Fun Run presented by Ferguson Cares.
peninsulachronicle.com
Fun To Be Had New Year’s Eve Throughout Historic Triangle
There is plenty of upcoming fun to be had in and around the Historic Triangle for New Year’s Eve. CultureFix will once again host a free outdoor concert under the big tent on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg on Saturday, December 31. The family-friendly event, which is scheduled from 9pm to 12:15am, will include food and drinks and live music from Revelation. For more information, visit the CultureFix website.
peninsulachronicle.com
MB Lash & Beauty Bar Now Open In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-A new beauty service establishment is now open in Williamsburg. The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of MB Lash & Beauty Bar on December 17. MB Lash & Beauty Bar is located at 240 McLaws Circle Suite 113. Owner Marlo Brown, a...
peninsulachronicle.com
Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
peninsulachronicle.com
Sentara Healthcare Invests $11 Million To Support Choice Neighborhood Initiative
NEWPORT NEWS—Sentara Healthcare recently announced an $11 million investment in the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood revitalization initiative in Newport News. This project leverages public and private investments to replace distressed public housing and transform neighborhoods of concentrated poverty into neighborhoods of opportunity. The $11 million in financial support is being...
Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:42 p.m. in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.
WAVY News 10
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
