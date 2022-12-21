There is plenty of upcoming fun to be had in and around the Historic Triangle for New Year’s Eve. CultureFix will once again host a free outdoor concert under the big tent on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg on Saturday, December 31. The family-friendly event, which is scheduled from 9pm to 12:15am, will include food and drinks and live music from Revelation. For more information, visit the CultureFix website.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO