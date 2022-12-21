Read full article on original website
Too cold for Christmas Town: Busch Gardens will be closed on Christmas Eve
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The bitter chill that has descended on Hampton Roads is forcing one popular destination to close on Christmas Eve. Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that the theme park will not be open on Saturday, December 24 "due to inclement weather". As cold as Friday has been in...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Annual Woodworkers Conference Coming To Colonial Williamsburg In January
WILLIAMSBURG-Colonial Williamsburg will host the 25th annual Woodworking Conference: “A Very Good Effect: Ornamenting 18th Century Woodwork,” in January. Woodworking enthusiasts, craftspeople, and wood scholars will learn about the techniques, people, and stories behind this decorative splendor. . The conference will take place from Thursday, January 26 to Sunday,...
PHOTOS: Dogs at Richmond Animal Care and Control don their holiday best for free adoption event
Looking to invite a new furry friend into your family this holiday season? Future pet parents can adopt at Richmond Animal Care and Control with no adoption fee for the next two days.
You can ring in the New Year watching these artists perform in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While it may be hard to believe, another year is almost over. To ring in 2023, you can check out the annual "Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Celebration" concert in Virginia Beach at the Virginia Beach Town Center, starting at 6 p.m. on December 31.
Ambassador Pass Available For Newport News Residents And City Employees
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is inviting residents and city employees to be a visitor in their own hometown with the 2023 Ambassador Pass. The pass allows holders the opportunity to learn more about the unique experiences and activities available in Newport News, and to become community ambassadors. Ambassador Pass holders receive free one-time admission to eight city attractions. It is valid for two adults (age 16 and older) and two children on select dates.
Local Norfolk family to give away 300 turkeys for Christmas
A Christmas turkey giveaway will take place in Norfolk on December 23 for those in the community who need extra assistance this holiday season.
Holiday travelers prepare to stay put in airport because of cancelations, delays
Tonight, and tomorrow millions of travelers are going to waiting to board their plane and embrace their loved ones but what might keep them grounded are cancelations and delays.
Stay prepared: Hampton Roads' coldest holiday weekend in 20 years
This won't be a white Christmas, but this all comes before holiday travels and gatherings, meaning being prepared is key.
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
Airlines playing catch up after thousands of cancellations, delays
As thousands of cancellations and even more delays Friday, airlines spent Christmas Eve playing catch up to get holiday travelers to their destinations.
Pounds of Pork: Smithfield Foods gives large donation to Hampton Roads food bank just in time for Christmas
NORFOLK, Va. — With Christmas right around the corner, a local company with a national reputation gave the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore a savory surprise. Nearly 37,000 pounds of protein are being donated to the food bank's Norfolk warehouse by Smithfield Foods. "With the holidays...
Food pantry urges community to pick up perishable goods
With the holidays around the corner, many are unable to provide for their families. Five Loaves Food Pantry is here to help with so much food, they're hoping not to waste.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will permanently close popular ride in 3 weeks
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime rides in just three weeks, according to officials with the amusement park.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
Military Circle Mall will be half empty by the end of the month, but many tenants still don't know where to go
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era and the clock is ticking. A Norfolk staple for more than 50 years, Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for good in less than two months. It's joining a long list of malls across the country that reached the end of the rope.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
‘Overwhelmed with joy’: Auto repair shop donates car to single mother of three in Henrico County
The owners of an auto repair shop in Henrico County got into the giving spirit this holiday season, donating a refurbished car to a family in need.
Homeless for the holidays: Seaview Lofts tenants spending Christmas in their cars
It's been more than five months since people living at a now-condemned Newport News apartment building were forced out of their homes with two days notice. With the holidays now here, many residents of the Seaview Lofts apartments tell us they still don't have a home to gather their families at for Christmas.
