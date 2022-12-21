ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Annual Woodworkers Conference Coming To Colonial Williamsburg In January

WILLIAMSBURG-Colonial Williamsburg will host the 25th annual Woodworking Conference: “A Very Good Effect: Ornamenting 18th Century Woodwork,” in January. Woodworking enthusiasts, craftspeople, and wood scholars will learn about the techniques, people, and stories behind this decorative splendor. . The conference will take place from Thursday, January 26 to Sunday,...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Ambassador Pass Available For Newport News Residents And City Employees

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is inviting residents and city employees to be a visitor in their own hometown with the 2023 Ambassador Pass. The pass allows holders the opportunity to learn more about the unique experiences and activities available in Newport News, and to become community ambassadors. Ambassador Pass holders receive free one-time admission to eight city attractions. It is valid for two adults (age 16 and older) and two children on select dates.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

