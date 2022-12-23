ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth football: North Hall Junior Trojans win championship in North Georgia Youth Football League

By Bill Murphy
The Times
 3 days ago
The North Hall Junior Trojans recently won the 11-and-under North Georgia Youth Football League championship for their age group. Photo courtesy Shane Lazenby

The North Hall Junior Trojans seventh-grade football program recently won the North Georgia Youth Football Association championship.

This season, the seventh-grade program repeated as league champions by beating Jefferson 22-14 in the finals.

For 2022, the Junior Trojans (9-0 on the season) scored 297 total points, while allowing only 48.

It’s the first time that a North Hall Junior Trojans program has posted back-to-back undefeated seasons, its head coach Shane Lazenby said.

Team members included Hayden Simmons, Noah Kemp, Levi Truelove, Sam Gundlach, Sawyer Lazenby, Walker Vining, Grayson Sanchez, Jaxon VanPool, Cole Lindlief, Wynne Billingsley, Ryan Sanders, Nathan Wood, Kieran Canavan-Lima, Cameron Hill, Ander Chavez, Reid Baumgardner, David Rodriguez, Landon Silva-Burtnett, Luke Robertson, Hanan Portillo, Joab Bolton, Jay Newberry, Rhett Brown and Rhett Johnson.

Coaches were Chris Baumgardner, Jacob Billingsley, Shane Clark, Joe Kemp, Shane Lazenby, Chad Sanders and David Truelove.

