Update on Unsigned Commits
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
The Top 25 rated WVU signees of the internet era
No. 25 - Steven Smothers, WR, Reisterstown (MD) Franklin. Smothers was supposed to be the second coming of Tavon Austin, but academics plagued him throughout high school and into college. He was almost immediately suspended for academics when he got to Morgantown and eventually left the program, enrolling at a junior college. He committed to Memphis after that, but the Tigers were unable to bring him in because of grades as well.
West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 23
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt’s Nick Patti Moving On After Sun Bowl. Steelers Now: Steelers Cancel Events Due to Franco Harris’ Death. Nittany Sports Now: James Franklin Remembers PSU, Steelers Legend...
NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
10-2 West Virginia has taken care of business at the early stages of the season with two losses both of the quadrant one variety. Big 12 play doesn't begin until Dec. 31. The Mountaineers are currently the highest ranked team in the nation with two losses. It is a favorable draw from the system.
WVU Target FSU LB Transfer Amari Gainer Offers Date for Decision
West Virginia now knows when they will learn if they will be adding one of their most coveted transfers. Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer, who has been talking with WVU in recent weeks, announced on Twitter that he will be signing with a new program on Dec. 30. The Mountaineers extended an offer to Gainer during a home visit a few weeks ago. He then made a trip to Morgantown as a follow up.
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over Stony Brook
West Virginia limped their way through their final game before Christmas break, defeating Stony Brook 75-64 on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Team Played Terrible… And They’ll Admit it. Thursday’s game against Stony Brook was West Virginia’s most performance this...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Stony Brook
West Virginia hosts Stony Brook on Thursday night in their final game before Big 12 Conference play. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Stony Brook enters Thursday’s game sitting at 4-8 with two D-I wins over Army and Sacred Heart. SBU and WVU share one common opponent with Florida. Stony Brook lost in Gainesville 81-45 while WVU beat the Gators in Portland by 29.
Country Roads Webcast: WVU Football 2022 Season Statistics Review
This episode of the Country Roads Webcast is a special Christmas episode that is bookended by a couple of Christmas themed segments. The first of which being Bradley & Jorden each ranking their top five favorite Christmas movies to open the show before later providing their WVU football off-season Christmas wish lists to close out the show. Sandwiched in between is a heavy dose of Mountaineer News, results from our Season Prediction Roundtable, and a review of the final season statistics for WVU in 2022.
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Stony Brook
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s sloppy 75-64 win over Stony Brook on Thursday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins, guards Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint recapped what went wrong. Huggins questioned the hunger of his team while Stevenson and Toussaint weren’t pleased with the team’s performance....
WVU F Emmitt Matthews Out for Second-Consecutive Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia basketball announced about an hour before the Stony Brook game that fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews would miss his second-consecutive game on Thursday. Matthews has been sidelined the last week with a left knee injury and his status is day-to-day. Matthews injured the knee...
National Signing Day Show: Will Solid Recruiting Class Boost West Virginia Program?
As part of the Sports Now Network’s National Signing Day show, Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan were joined by WVSN’s Ethan Bock to recap the day for the Mountaineers, debate Neal Brown moving to a developmental mentality over looking to the portal as much and evaluate the West Virginia 2023 recruiting class.
Father Of College Football Recruit Reveals Where His Son Was Conceived
On Wednesday, Tory Johnson Jr. committed to join the West Virginia Mountaineers as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Johnson Jr.'s family was understandably proud of him. His father, Tory Johnson Sr., had an additional reason to take pride in his son's accomplishment. Johnson Sr. suited up for the...
West Virginia to receive up to $4.8M for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.The university is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap on the project.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
Bridgeport dealership is piloting digital vehicle titles in West Virginia
Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release on December 14 that West Virginia will be the first state in the county to digitize vehicle titles, and it's starting in Bridgeport.
Man accused of stealing thousands from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Pittsburgh, Morgantown
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest. The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a “home away from home” for seriously ill children...
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
