Kyrie Irving in Talks with Black-Owned Company to Create, Distribute Signature Sneakers
Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kyrie Irving was dropped by sneaker giant Nike earlier this month after he tweeted a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film that some considered anti-Semitic. Now, according to The Sports Rush, the NBA player and his agent have met with the...
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
Michael Jordan Called Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson On Mobile During The NASCAR Show: "MJ Will Be On The All The Smoke Soon..."
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan doesn't often go out of his way to make public appearances. In fact, with his career having ended decades ago, MJ has been thriving behind the scenes as a businessman and NBA team governor. But Jordan fans got some great news this week during the...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Christmas Game Against Mavs
LeBron James is listed on the injury report as probable for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in. One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii. ...
Q&A: Marcus Smart talks Celtics' strong start, helping his teammates
Sometimes, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart empowers his star teammates. Other times, Smart pushes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to improve their ball movement. For most of the 2022-23 NBA season, Smart has liked what he’s seen. Not only do the Celtics (23-10) enter their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) on Christmas Day (5 ET, ABC/ESPN) with the Eastern Conference’s best record, Tatum has averaged a career-high 30.9 points while Brown has posted career highs in points per game (26.2), shooting percentage (49%), rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.5).
Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game
The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway. The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014). Panthers... The post Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Best Pelicans 'bromance'
In a locker room where New Orleans players constantly describe each other as “family” or “brothers,” there are endless combinations of very close friends, but which pair of Pelicans represent the biggest and brightest “bromance” on the roster? After surveying a cross-section of the franchise’s veteran players, a duo of Northeast natives (one a point guard born in New York City, the other a forward born in Atlantic City, N.J.) stands above the rest.
Chuck Checks In - 12.24.2022
FINAL FROM NEW YORK: Bulls 118 Knicks 117. (Bulls: 14-18, 7-11 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 33 pts. Knicks: Barrett: 44 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 12. Knicks: Randle: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 10. Knicks: Brunson: 9. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Knicks missed 11 free...
Chiefs Are Far From Complacent After Christmas Eve Win
Kansas City has more work to do following a Saturday win at home against the Seahawks.
NBA Christmas Day roundtable: What to know about 5 matchups
Despite his admiration for the NBA teams that will compete on Christmas Day, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen conceded he has one issue with the league’s holiday setup. “I’m not going to be able to watch all of the games,” Breen mused. Breen will handle play-by-play duties...
DeRozan's gamewinner sinks Knicks, Bulls win 118-117 on Christmas Eve Eve
You’re looking in Zach’s eyes, in Vooch’s eyes, and DeMar’s eyes—like poor Quentin Grimes was to DeRozan with six seconds and counting down Friday night in Madison Square Garden—and then you suddenly realize, in a variation of the old song, that uh oh, this could be the start of something big.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Thunder 125 (OT)
Pelicans (20-12), Thunder (14-19) Friday’s trip for a back-to-back in Oklahoma City was not for the faint of heart, a harrowing experience filled with peaks and valleys from a New Orleans perspective. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to pull off a late fourth-quarter comeback and outplay the Thunder slightly in overtime, sweeping a back-to-back against Western Conference foes. OKC needed to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit, but dominated a long stretch of the third and fourth quarters, looking in position to prevail, before New Orleans managed to get the game to an extra period in clutch time. Herb Jones was crucial with 11 fourth-quarter points, including a tying layup in the final seconds off a scoop assist by CJ McCollum.
Around the Globe: Jokic strengthening early MVP case
Nikola Jokic has a chance to accomplish something only three players in NBA history have done — win three consecutive MVP awards. Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68) and Larry Bird (1983-86). That’s the exclusive list the reigning back-to-back MVP has a chance to join if he can pull off the three-peat.
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
NFL Draft Profile: Devon McCoy, Wide Receiver, Clark Atlanta Panthers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Clark Atlanta WR Devon McCoy
Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 10 targets
Every week, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. In the future – where fitting – with the data collected, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
