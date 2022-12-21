Pelicans (20-12), Thunder (14-19) Friday’s trip for a back-to-back in Oklahoma City was not for the faint of heart, a harrowing experience filled with peaks and valleys from a New Orleans perspective. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to pull off a late fourth-quarter comeback and outplay the Thunder slightly in overtime, sweeping a back-to-back against Western Conference foes. OKC needed to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit, but dominated a long stretch of the third and fourth quarters, looking in position to prevail, before New Orleans managed to get the game to an extra period in clutch time. Herb Jones was crucial with 11 fourth-quarter points, including a tying layup in the final seconds off a scoop assist by CJ McCollum.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO