Laporte County, IN

xrock1039.com

Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue

Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
xrock1039.com

Blizzard Conditions Impacting Travel Across Northwest Indiana

Indiana State Police are urging people to avoid traveling. Many of our Region expressways are impassable because of accident scenes across the area. All lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 are closed in the Burns Harbor area with a rolled over tanker that will require a hazmat cleanup. Furthermore eastbound I-94 is shut down just north of the Indiana/Michigan State Line. INDOT reports southbound I-65 is closed from Lowell to State Road 10, and on northbound I-65 all lanes are blocked in the Hobart area north of 61st avenue. Travel conditions are extremely hazardous no matter where you are in Northwest Indiana, with blowing snow, icy road conditions, and frigid temperatures making travel very risky. Numerous spinouts and slideoffs have been occurring Region-wide and many motorists are waiting for assistance because of the volume of accident scenes. We’ve also had closures on the Indiana Toll Road at times with accident scenes in Porter County.
INDIANA STATE
xrock1039.com

INDOT Prepares for Winter Storm, Urges Adjustments to Holiday Travel

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is preparing for a major winter storm expected to impact the state. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for much of Indiana starting Thursday afternoon through at least Friday, depending upon location. Blizzard warnings have been issued for counties closer to Lake Michigan, including locally Porter and LaPorte counties. NWS is calling for snow with high winds and dangerously cold temperatures, causing snow-covered roadways and low visibility for holiday travel.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm arrives in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!. In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm. Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Storm Update: What to expect today

WARSAW — Weather conditions will change dramatically Thursday as the massive winter storm moves into Kosciusko County. Precipitation will begin around noon. Temperatures will fall below freezing by late afternoon. Road conditions go downhill early this evening. Winds will pick up to near 50 mph. Temperatures fall to sub-zero,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.

A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
xrock1039.com

Indiana Agencies Working with State and Local Partners to Respond to Winter Storm

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says a significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state, a system with the potential to be a life-threatening weather event that could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages. Locally, blizzard warnings have been issued for Porter and LaPorte counties.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WISH-TV

Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
INDIANA STATE

