Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
It is time to embrace MinneSNOWta and have some fun with the snow and cold temps. My kids seem to embrace this time of year better than I do...so I decided to channel my inner child and share a few "snow and cold" ideas that you can do outside when the temperature dips below freezing.
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
St Paul, one of Minnesota's oldest cities, is no stranger to strange things. Paranormal things. And Summit Avenue in St. Paul has quite a few places to tour that are said to be haunted. And since this is a guided tour, you will be assured to get the full stories along the way.
There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both. Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Whiteout Conditions Likely in SE Minnesota Through Friday Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The blizzard warning is still on. Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate across southeastern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM on Saturday. The National Weather Service says to expect sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph. With the recent addition of 2 to 4 inches of fluffy snow, forecasters are warning of the likelihood of whiteout conditions, especially in open areas.
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks Decline
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of people hospitalized with influenza in Minnesota has declined for a second straight week. The weekly flu update from the Minnesota Department of Heath shows there were 264 flu-related hospitalizations statewide during the week that ended on December 17. That's down from the 400 hospitalizations reported the previous week and the over 550 hospitalizations reported in late November and early December.
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for 12/21-12/23
Nasty winter weather is expected to hit southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening and officials are already warning that travel will be very difficult, dangerous, and could be impossible over the next several days. If you are traveling you can stay up to date with weather information and real-time road conditions on our app.
New Walz cabinet picks include ex-police chief, tax expert
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz chose an ex-police chief Wednesday to be Minnesota's top cop and picked one of the Legislature's top tax experts as his chief tax collector. The Democratic governor announced six appointments altogether to fill out his cabinet as he prepares for his second term. Most of his agency heads are coming back, but six slots were open — mostly because of commissioners retiring or taking other jobs.
