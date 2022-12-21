ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names

I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The Ultimate Minnesota Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars [Recipe]

There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both. Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Whiteout Conditions Likely in SE Minnesota Through Friday Night

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The blizzard warning is still on. Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate across southeastern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM on Saturday. The National Weather Service says to expect sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph. With the recent addition of 2 to 4 inches of fluffy snow, forecasters are warning of the likelihood of whiteout conditions, especially in open areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks Decline

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of people hospitalized with influenza in Minnesota has declined for a second straight week. The weekly flu update from the Minnesota Department of Heath shows there were 264 flu-related hospitalizations statewide during the week that ended on December 17. That's down from the 400 hospitalizations reported the previous week and the over 550 hospitalizations reported in late November and early December.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Walz cabinet picks include ex-police chief, tax expert

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz chose an ex-police chief Wednesday to be Minnesota's top cop and picked one of the Legislature's top tax experts as his chief tax collector. The Democratic governor announced six appointments altogether to fill out his cabinet as he prepares for his second term. Most of his agency heads are coming back, but six slots were open — mostly because of commissioners retiring or taking other jobs.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy