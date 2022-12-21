Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
Taxpayers encouraged to update addresses, prepare for 2023 income tax filing season
Taxpayers are encouraged to check with current and previous employers and financial institutions to ensure they have up-to-date addresses on file in preparation for the 2023 income tax filing season. The Michigan Department of Treasury says with correct address information on file, W-2s and other financial documents can be mailed...
South Bend named Indiana’s 75th Broadband Ready Community
South Bend has been named Indiana’s 75th Broadband Ready Community. The program was started to encourage communities to invest in infrastructure to make broadband easier to include. The Indiana Broadband Office approved South Bend, after they adopted a Broadband Ready Community ordinance. Northwest Indiana Business Magazine reports that about...
All counties in MNC listening area under Travel Watches, Warnings
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Travel Advisory, Watch or Warning, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Indiana Toll Road, I-94 in southwest Michigan closed due to crashes
In Indiana, the toll road has been the source of trouble throughout the day. At 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the westbound lanes were closed at MM 62.5 due to a crash. During the early morning hours on Friday, the eastbound lanes were closed through most of LaPorte County, which remains under a Travel Warning.
I&M preparing for winter storm, encouraging customers to plan ahead
With weather forecasts predicting possible blizzard-like conditions over Indiana Michigan Power’s territory in the coming days, I&M is preparing crews and other resources to address possible power outages. I&M strongly encourages our customers to make plans for the possibility of extended power outages up to and through the holiday...
