Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
seminolesentinel.com
Ginger Peters
Ginger Peters, formerly of Seminole, passed away peacefully in Santa Fe, New Mexico on December 15, 2022. Born in Brownfield to Butch and Wynoka Herring she attended grades 1-3 at Union school. She moved to Seminole before her 4th grade year and graduated from Seminole High School in 1976. Ginger was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved animals, hiking and was an award winning writer. Ginger was preceded in death by both parents, and her niece Jessi Herring.
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
One dead after crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a crash in Lea County on December 21. The incident occurred on US Highway 62/180 near mile marker 63 at around 3:00 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Passenger, driven by 45-year-old Earl Burton of Woodlands, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US Highway 62/180.
fox34.com
Hobbs man accused of damaging churches
HOBBS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 19th, 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 1701 N. Jefferson St, Crosswinds Church, in reference to criminal damage. Officers made contact with the reporting party who had been provided a video from a neighbor of a male walking on...
cbs7.com
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.
Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
Andrews woman killed in crash
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
cbs7.com
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for Capital Murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims. This arrest comes after a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and...
This Mom Was Jailed for Leaving Her Teen Home Alone. Now, She's Suing.
More than four years after two police officers arrested and jailed a mom in Midland, Texas, for leaving her 14-year-old daughter home alone, the family finally has the green light to sue them both, a federal court ruled last week. Midland Independent School District Officer Kevin Brunner is not entitled...
17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
Comments / 0