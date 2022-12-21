Ginger Peters, formerly of Seminole, passed away peacefully in Santa Fe, New Mexico on December 15, 2022. Born in Brownfield to Butch and Wynoka Herring she attended grades 1-3 at Union school. She moved to Seminole before her 4th grade year and graduated from Seminole High School in 1976. Ginger was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved animals, hiking and was an award winning writer. Ginger was preceded in death by both parents, and her niece Jessi Herring.

SEMINOLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO