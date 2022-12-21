Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomers
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Why do Jews eat Chinese food at Christmas?
NEW YORK - Jewish people eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is as much a holiday tradition as Santa Claus himself. "Jews started populating Chinese restaurants in New York in the 1890s," said Rabbi Joshua Plaut, the unofficial expert on the topic. He wrote the book "A Kosher Christmas." "It's...
Coastal areas flooded, ferries suspended, more flights canceled as NY storm bears down
Patios and streets in Broad Channel, Queens were submerged in flood waters Friday morning Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday night. Here’s how Friday’s looking so far. [ more › ]
Commercial Observer
Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M
The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Flooding from winter storm overwhelms several NY shore communities
Flooding from the winter storm has prompted urgent calls for assistance in several New York coastal communities.
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas is right around the corner!. With the winter holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Sunday,...
Thrillist
This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant
A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for attacking employees inside a Manhattan restaurant.
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
The Countdown: Flash freeze follows storm; Staten Island fire turns tragic
Temperatures have tumbled following a major winter storm, causing flash freeze concerns, just hours after a deadly fire at a home on Staten Island.
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
NYC to transform school cafeterias across all 5 boroughs, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will reimagine the student dining experience by transforming cafeterias in public schools across the five boroughs — including at least two Staten Island schools, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced Tuesday. Adams and Banks announced the expansion...
Brooklyn native donates $10K in presents to his father’s old middle school
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Stephen Decatur Middle School 35 in Bed-Stuy transformed into a winter wonderland full of gifts for the second year in a row, with $10,000 worth of presents waiting to be handed out to the students. “Our students’ faces are lit up, and we are so, so happy to be a part […]
Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months
The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.
NY1
Brooklyn family living without heat, gas and hot water
A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments
Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.
Here are the holiday service schedules for NYC buses, subways and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Millions of New Yorkers are expected to travel throughout the region during the upcoming holidays, with many relying on mass transit to get them where they need to go. On some holidays, like Christmas and New Year’s, agencies run reduced service to match holiday ridership, which...
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
actionnews5.com
Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind
NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
Comments / 0