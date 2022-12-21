Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023
Looking ahead to 2023, Fishers will continue to grow as a city, according to Mayor Scott Fadness. With many enterprising construction projects and businesses moving to the area, the city expects to extend its trend of growth. “If 2022 was the year of introducing big ideas, then 2023 is going...
woofboomnews.com
State Issues Stipends For Some Local Teachers
The Indiana Department of Education is issuing stipends for teachers including some in Alexandria School Corp. and Daleville Community Schools. Funds were awarded if teachers were deemed highly effective or effective on their 2021 evaluations. Alexandria schools received $54,769.36 in appreciation funds, of which 38 highly effective teachers received about...
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
1017thepoint.com
CARVER'S SET FOR CLOSING, DEMOLITION
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond restaurant appears to be headed for demolition. According to a company called Commercial Liquidators of America, Carver’s on Chester Boulevard has been sold and is set for demolition. It is indicating that all of the building’s equipment and fixtures will go up for auction beginning a week from today. Carver’s had been recently remodeled. Carver’s on Tuesday morning was stating on its Facebook page that it will remain open through New Year’s Day. There is no official word yet on why the closing is occurring or what organization is purchasing the property.
wfyi.org
Decatur Township launches innovation school, the first outside IPS in Marion County
Decatur Township will transform its high-ability program into Marion County’s first innovation school outside of Indianapolis Public Schools. The Decatur High Ability Academy will launch in the next school year, and will exclusively serve high-ability students who officials say are often overlooked. Decatur district officials also hope the new school will help expand its high-ability program, which serves more than 90 students in grades 3-6 and shares space with the district’s School for Excellence alternative high school on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1
Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
Current Publishing
Current’s office closed for flooding
Current Publishing’s office, 30 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel, is closed until further notice in the wake of flooding from a pipe bursting. Copies of Current newspapers still will be in the rack by the front door for those wishing to obtain them. If you need assistance, please call...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday
Even with chills in the TEENS at midday it still feels FIFTY degrees warmer than last Friday! The actual air temperature in Indy barely budged above zero Friday. To show how rare this is, since 1880, there have only been 16 days where the high did not reach 0 degrees! Look at these Friday morning wind chills.
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
Lawsuits in Indiana, other states use religious freedom to defend abortion access
INDIANAPOLIS — Cara Berg Raunick watched with bafflement as Indiana's Republican legislators took less than two weeks to debate and pass an abortion ban that the governor signed quickly into law. The women's health nurse practitioner from Indianapolis was struck by just how frequently faith was cited in the...
14news.com
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a man missing out of Kentucky was found dead in Indiana. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo to Facebook and said Jacoby Gray was last heard from last Thursday Night. Deputies now say his body was found in Perry County...
Current Publishing
Noblesville children’s boutique store to close
A children’s boutique store in downtown Noblesville is closing its doors. Shauna Metzger, who owns Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique at 876 Logan St., said she is closing her storefront business to focus more on her two children, but plans to maintain an online presence. Metzger originally opened the business eight years ago at 982 Logan St. before moving to its current location.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
WLFI.com
Saturday afternoon fire at Clinton County residence, one found dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County Sheriff rich Kelly tells News 18 a dead man was found in an active structure fire at a residence on East County Road 600 North around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of 81-year-old Claude Faust of Forest was found by first responders....
WRBI Radio
Greensburg man sentenced in two cases
Greensburg, IN — A Greensburg man who entered guilty pleas in a pair of cases was sentenced Tuesday in Decatur Superior Court to a total of 13 years. David Uberin pleaded guilty in one case to Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Level 4 felony), and two counts of Dealing in a Controlled Substance (Level 5 felonies), plus he admitted to Being a Habitual Offender, and was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey to 12 years in prison.
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
cbs4indy.com
Brownsburg pizza shop employees keeping all of Christmas Day sales
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — There is a special holiday tradition at an Indiana pizza shop that goes quite a long way for the employees who work on Christmas day. Thanks to the owners of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, all of the money made from Christmas Day sales goes toward the employees. The staff can sign up to work the shift if they would like, and, in return, the day’s sales are split among everyone.
WTHR
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
